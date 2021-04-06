Supergirl returned last Tuesday to end the cliffhanger we were left on last year! We saw Kara get trapped in the Phantom Zone! It finally explained why she was never being brought up in Superman And Lois, though! The showrunners have promised a meaningful final season for Kara and I, for one, am hoping that they can deliver. We’ve been through six incredible years with Kara and I can’t believe it’s coming to an end. Where is my Arrowverse going? Well, the new storyline is going to kick off Tuesday night, tonight, and we thought we’d share this preview to hype you up! I’ll leave it below, along with the synopsis a little lower. Her’s our Supergirl preview for 6×02 “A Few Good Women”

THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos.

So it looks like this will be more of a Lena-centric episode. Is it possible that this will be the episode that ends the conflict with Lex? It’s hard to tell based only on the synopsis but I think that we’ve got at least one more episode after this one. I’ll be looking forward to seeing what the final season delivers and where Lex ends up. Could he possibly transition over to Superman And Lois? Now that would be something I’d love to see. What did you think of this Supergirl preview for 6X02?

For now, though, let’s focus on Supergirl. You can watch it Tuesday on The CW and the following day on The CW’s digital platforms for free.