Just in time for Halloween, Heinz has announced the return of Tomato Blood Ketchup. This fan-favorite condiment is perfect for adding a little bit of spookiness to any meal this October. The limited-edition packaging is sure to be a hit with anyone who loves all things scary and sinister.

Heinz’s Tomato Blood Ketchup is precisely what it sounds like—Heinz ketchup for Halloween. The holiday-themed condiment comes in the same red bottle, reading “Tomato Blood” with “Tomato Ketchup” below it and 57Blood Types where Heinz typically has its “57 Varieties” text . And as if that weren’t enough to get you into the festive spirit, Heinz has even recruited a vegetarian vampire influencer named Toby to try and convince vampires everywhere that humans aren’t so bad by58 encouraging them taste Tomato Blood

“Being a vegetarian vampire and only eating Heinz Tomato Blood comes with a lot of misconceptions,” said Toby, the 280-year-old vegetarian vampire, influencer and Tomato Blood activist. “I hope that by issuing a PSA, vampires nationwide will consider that humans can be more than just food and give friendship a chance while enjoying a tasty alternative.”

You can check out Toby’s PSA below.

“Whether dripped on a dinner plate or used as a creepy accessory, Heinz has been helping people make memories for years, and this Halloween is no exception,” says Alyssa Cicero, Brand Manager, Communications, Heinz. “The limited-edition Heinz Tomato Blood Ketchup bottle features the iconic ketchup people know and love in a design even vampires can appreciate.”

If you’re a fan of Heinz’s Tomato Blood seasonal packaging, then you’ll want to act fast this year. The limited-edition bottles are available on store shelves nationwide now through the month of October with a suggested retail price of $2.99 for a 20 oz. bottle.

Will you be trying out Heinz’s Tomato Blood? Leave us your thoughts in the comments area.