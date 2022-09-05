FanFest

Heather Graham Rocks a Revealing Black Bikini at a Beach in LA

Published on September 5th, 2022

Over the Labor Day weekend, actress Heather Graham was spotted in a black bikini enjoying some time at the beach in Los Angeles.

Not long after she completed work on a horror movie, the Boogie Nights cast member took some time to relax at the shore. On Sunday morning, Hollywood star Heather Graham was seen at a beach in Los Angeles, having fun in the sun. Graham wore a black bikini top that showed off her toned upper body while spending time at the beach.

The Twin Peaks actress also wore a matching bottom as she enjoyed the last of summertime. Her gorgeous golden blonde mane tumbled down her back, unfettered and unrestrained. Graham was wearing a black bikini top that showed off her upper body during her time at the beach.

Looking fantastic! Her flowing golden blonde mane cascaded down her back.

 

