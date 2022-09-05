Heather Graham Rocks a Revealing Black Bikini at a Beach in LA
Published on September 5th, 2022 | Updated on September 5th, 2022 | By FanFest
Over the Labor Day weekend, actress Heather Graham was spotted in a black bikini enjoying some time at the beach in Los Angeles.
Heather Graham pic.twitter.com/7B2sYHVK0M
— UCFasimétrico 🎬 (@UCFasimetrico) September 4, 2022
Not long after she completed work on a horror movie, the Boogie Nights cast member took some time to relax at the shore. On Sunday morning, Hollywood star Heather Graham was seen at a beach in Los Angeles, having fun in the sun. Graham wore a black bikini top that showed off her toned upper body while spending time at the beach.
Andy Vermaut shares:Heather Graham, 52, Rocks Black Bikini As She Hits The Beach In LA: Photos: The stunning actress frolicked in the surf over the holiday weekend at a crowded beach in… https://t.co/KCmQi5IGrg Thank you. #AndyVermautLovesHollywood #ThankYouForTheEntertainment pic.twitter.com/VNmfhTyKiY
— Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) September 5, 2022
The Twin Peaks actress also wore a matching bottom as she enjoyed the last of summertime. Her gorgeous golden blonde mane tumbled down her back, unfettered and unrestrained. Graham was wearing a black bikini top that showed off her upper body during her time at the beach.
Looking fantastic! Her flowing golden blonde mane cascaded down her back.
Timothy is a senior writer based in Atlanta, specializing in celebrity-related news. She is always ready to cover trending TV stories with an unbiased perspective and a pinch of gossip.