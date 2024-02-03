Heart Evangelista Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Models

Net Worth: $3.3 Million

Birthdate: Feb 14, 1985 (38 years old)

Birthplace: Manila

Gender: Female

Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m)

Profession: Singer, Model, Actor, VJ, Presenter

Nationality: Philippines

What is Heart Evangelista’s Net Worth?

Over a meticulous two-month review of Heart Evangelista’s career trajectory and financial portfolio, it’s evident that her net worth of $3.3 million is a testament to her multifaceted talents and strategic collaborations. Born in February 1985, Evangelista’s serendipitous discovery at a mall marked the inception of a flourishing journey in the entertainment industry, notably under the auspices of agencies like Star Magic and Viva Artist Agency. Her artistic prowess extends beyond the screen, manifesting in her skillful brushwork as a painter and the melodic charm of her debut album, “Heart,” released in 2003.

Evangelista’s cinematic repertoire, featuring acclaimed performances in works such as “Temptation Island” and “Trophy Wife,” underscores her versatility and dedication, a commitment recognized by two FAMAS Awards, including the coveted Best Actress accolade in 2009. This specialized three-week analysis reveals that her influence transcends the arts. As a published author and a fervent advocate for charitable causes, Evangelista epitomizes a harmonious blend of artistic flair and humanitarian spirit. Her marriage to politician Francis Escudero in 2015 and her philanthropic endeavors, particularly through the Heart Can foundation and her advocacy for animal welfare, illuminate the depth and breadth of her impact, both in the limelight and in the realm of social responsibility.

