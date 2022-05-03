Heard’s Ex-Nurse Testifies about Texts and Images of Amber Heard’s Bruising and Injuries; Court Shows Images

Published on May 3rd, 2022 | Updated on May 3rd, 2022 | By FanFest

Erin Falatai, the former nurse of Amber Heard, was the final witness for Monday, May 2 in the trial against former-husband, Johnny Depp.

During her testimony, Falatai said that she received text messages from Heard with photographs of the actress’ red and bruised face.

During questioning, Falatia was asked what her opinion was on the bruising of Heard’s face, Falatai replied, “I’m not an expert… I mean there’s color on her face in different areas, I don’t know what’s what.”

Filantai also mentioned a conversation she had with Whitney Heard, sister of actress Amber Heard, in which Whitney stated that Amber Heard was suicidal.

When asked if Heard ever expressed any fear about Depp, Falantai replied that she couldn’t remember.

A note from Falantai was submitted in court, describing an occasion when the nurse noticed Heard bleeding from her lip, which Heard claimed occurred after a scuffle with Depp.

Witness testimony will continue tomorrow.