HBO Releases the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer

The first extended glimpse at the highly anticipated sequel to HBO’s fantasy drama and Game of Thrones spinoff has arrived!

The long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has released its first trailer.

The series takes place 200 years before the events in the original series, which became HBO’s most successful program and the most Emmy-winning drama of all time.

The new season is based on George R.R. Martin‘s book Fire & Blood, which was written by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

Dragon stars Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders) as King Viserys / Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

HBO is technically describing this new material as a teaser trailer, despite the fact that the network previously released an authorized teaser trailer in October.

The series, which premieres Aug. 21, is HBO’s most expensive endeavor to date and will be the network’s first big project in years. Game of Thrones was a billion-dollar franchise for the channel from 2011 to 2019.

There is a lot of speculation about whether Game of Thrones can be turned into a franchise. The company also has several prequel projects set in Westeros in various stages of production and House of the Dragon performing well would be a good sign that Game of Thrones may be developed into a franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter previously asked Sapochnik about how the upcoming drama’s look, feel and tone will differ from the original series.

“I think we were very respectful of what the original show is,” Sapochnik said. “It wasn’t broken, so we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. House of the Dragon has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show. But first, it’s very important to pay respects and homage to the original series, which was pretty groundbreaking. We’re standing on the shoulders of that show and we’re only here because of that show. So the most important thing for us to do is to respect that show as much as possible and try and complement it rather than reinvent it. And I was involved in making the original show, so I feel like that’s been useful. Like, I’m not arriving going, ‘Let’s change everything! Let’s do a different color palette!’ No, I quite like the color palette.

“That said, we can’t say, ‘Well, when we did Thrones, we did it this way …’” he added. “If you start every sentence with that, you’ve lost. This is something else, and should be something else. It’s a different crew, different people, different tone. Hopefully, it will be seen as something else. But it will have to earn that — it won’t happen overnight. Hopefully, fans will enjoy it for the thing that it is. We’ll be lucky if we ever come close to what the original show was, so we’re just putting our heads down and getting on with it and hoping what we come up with is worthy of having a Game of Thrones title.”

We’re looking forward to a return to Westeros! How about you? Check out the trailer below!