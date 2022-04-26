HBO Max Reveals Just How Popular Zack Snyder’s Justice League is with Fans

The only significant streaming service to provide viewership data on a regular basis is Netflix, which does so every week via most-watched Top 10 lists for film and television. HBO Max, on the other hand, drops figures when it serves the platform’s interests; nevertheless, the premiere of The Batman has provided the first indication of how popular Zack Snyder’s Justice League has also been to the streaming giant.

Given the long-running and Twitter-dominating debate between Warner Bros. and the SnyderVerse fanbase for years, there were rumors that the studio was orchestrating a conspiracy to keep quiet about how big of a hit the four-hour superhero spectacle truly was.

While this may seem to be the case, HBO Max has confirmed the high numbers for Snyder Cut. In a news story touting the 4.1 million people who spent three hours re-watching The Batman on-demand, it’s stated that Matt Reeves’ reboot doubled Justice League 2.0’s audience, which reached 2.2 million viewers.

The two figures are apples and oranges when compared with each other, but I’ll grant you that The Batman made over $750 million at the box office before heading to HBO Max, whereas Justice League was an extended and essentially brand new version of a discredited failure the public never really bought into in the first place, even with the promise of a significantly longer runtime.

The Snyder Cut, on the other hand, was a huge success for HBO Max, which is something Discovery will be well aware of.