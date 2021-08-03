HBO Max Has Cast Cobra Kai Star Xolo Maridueña As Blue Beetle!

Blue Beetle is a lesser known DC character who has a small, but very devoted, fanbase. It was honestly kind of shocking to learn the character was getting his own film on HBO Max. Now we know that Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña has been cast as Blue Beetle for the film!

The rumours started earlier in the week claiming that he was in talks for the role. Then it was officially confirmed at the premiere of The Suicide Squad. It’s awesome news and brings us closer to our live action Blue Beetle.

News comes courtesy of a tweet from one of The Hollywood Reporter’s people, Aaron Couch. We’ve included the tweet below. Apparently the actor learned the night before The Suicide Squad premiere at dinner with some Warner Bros executives.

#BlueBeetle has arrived at #TheSuicideSquad ! Director Angel Manuel Soto and Warners execs surprised Xolo Maridueña with the news at dinner just last night pic.twitter.com/IYSfz88YZU — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) August 3, 2021

HBO Max is quickly becoming home to some awesome DC content. Blue Beetle is just one of several projects coming to the streaming platform.

Batgirl will be heading there sometime in the future, and the Batgirl casting was just recently confirmed as well. There are even rumours of a Static Shock film coming to the service.

It is clear that HBO Max will be getting tons of DC content going forward.

Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros Picture Group Chair, said in a previous interview that “HBO Max presents a huge opportunity for DC. It allows us to make high-quality mid-budget superhero movies that reintroduce lesser-known DC titles, while also crossing over stand-out characters from our bigger films into original series. Connecting the DC cinematic universe with Max gives our fans more ways to explore the DC multiverse and more chances to enjoy more great stories with these beloved characters.”

That’s certainly promising for DC fans. How do you guys feel about Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle? Let us know in the comments!