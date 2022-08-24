HBO Max Cancels Looney Tunes Movies

Six animated projects that were in development for HBO Max are no longer being considered for the streaming service. This includes the highly-anticipated Batman: Caped Crusader and two movies starring the Looney Tunes characters. Even though these projects are not technically canceled, they will be shopped to other outlets and are all still in production, reports TVLine.

The news has come out that several shows and movies have been canceled or pulled from HBO Max. The reason is that the new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery is getting ready for the eventual HBO Max-Discovery+ merged platform. Even though the new platform isn’t scheduled to launch until the summer of 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery has already announced some changes in the coming months. For example, a CNN hub is coming to Discovery+ soon, while Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will soon have a presence at HBO Max.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie was written by Kevin Costello and included Pete Browngardt as executive producer. In this adventure, Porky Pig and Daffy Duck teamed up to stop a mild-control alien plot they uncovered at a bubble gum factory. Bugs Bunny is the star of Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical featuring songs by Ariel Dumas (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert). The plot found Bugs Bunny ready to trade in the Great White Way for life as a regular bunny while Daffy gets kidnapped by a super fan.

Two Batman projects were canceled. Batman: Caped Crusader was supposed to be a new version of the Batman story, but it was canceled. The producers were Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Ed Brubaker. They wanted to use new animation to tell the story and make the world look cool.

There are two Batman projects that have been canceled. The first is called “Merry Little Batman.” It is about Bruce Wayne’s son Damian, who is left alone in Wayne Manor without his dad. He has to protect Gotham City all by himself. The second project was very different from the first one. It was about a boy who calls himself “Little Batman.”

Warner Bros. Animation was also working on a movie about Steve Urkel from the TV show Family Matters. Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe was working on a movie about The Amazing World of Gumball. This movie is meant to bridge the gap between the old show and the new one that is coming out.