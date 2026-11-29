HBO’s November lineup confirms Davis in the ensemble again ahead of the Christmas premiere. His casting goes back to September 2025.

Warwick Davis has an unusual place in HBO’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The new television production has recast the children and many of the adults even as Davis returns to play Professor Filius Flitwick, a teacher he portrayed in the films. HBO announced his casting on September 1, 2025. Its November 2026 season material still lists him in the role ahead of the December 25 debut. Entertainment Weekly’s November roundup of comments from original film actors brings the distinction into focus. Several of those performers have talked about watching or encouraging the new cast. Davis has a confirmed part in the show.

On the surface that is a bit of familiar casting news to bring to a premiere. It is also a way of thinking about what people mean when they call an adaptation new. HBO describes an eight-episode season based on the first novel, with Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Harry, Hermione and Ron. Davis has played a version of Flitwick already, but each new lead will encounter the character within the work of another director, another set of scenes and another group of actors. The rapport viewers see has to be built inside this production.

The official Harry Potter channel’s Back to Hogwarts video announces the casting, including Warwick Davis.

Why Flitwick is a revealing role to bring back

Flitwick teaches Charms. In the first book, a lesson gives the pupils a chance to discover that being able to describe a spell and being able to make it work are separate things. The classroom puts several children and a teacher in view at once. That keeps the audience attentive to matters beyond the magic effect. Someone can get the instructions right early and still have difficulty helping a classmate. A teacher can show how pupils are expected to behave by choosing which of their mistakes to respond to. The ordinary school dynamics are part of the charm of the extraordinary premise.

A returning actor can be useful here because the audience may recognize the teacher without needing every detail of a familiar movie scene to reappear. An older viewer can arrive with a mental image of Davis’s Flitwick and watch the performance in a different classroom. A new viewer can learn what he teaches without knowing he has been cast before. Both are valid ways to meet the character. The writers still decide where a lesson fits in the episode and how much attention goes to the teacher or to the pupils. Casting the same person settles one part of that arrangement and leaves many other decisions open.

The role also shows how a new series can make use of smaller kinds of familiarity. Main characters tend to bring the broadest comparisons because they spend so much time on screen. A teacher with a defined job can quietly supply a sense of continuity. That might be as simple as an audience recognizing a voice in a room it has never seen before. Whether the production chooses to emphasize the resemblance to the films is a question for the episodes. HBO’s announcement identifies Davis and Flitwick without promising a recreation of a prior performance or linking the series to the movies’ continuity.

The rest of the school gives that return context

HBO announced Davis’s role as part of a larger Back to Hogwarts casting update. Among the other names were Sirine Saba as Professor Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey. Those roles identify three very different parts of the school’s operation: teaching Herbology, teaching History of Magic and looking after pupils in the hospital wing. The announcement’s value is in seeing the connections. Charms has a place among other classes. Lessons belong to a school where students are also looked after and where even the history teacher has a conspicuously unusual relationship to the past.

Davis worked in several capacities across the film adaptations, which makes specificity important when comparing credits. HBO’s announcement names Professor Flitwick. It gives no reason to assume that any other credit carries over with him. The studio also named Leigh Gill as Griphook in the same announcement. Keeping the names and parts straight lets the audience appreciate what is different about the group of performers. One piece of continuity sits alongside a series that has cast many familiar roles anew, sometimes in the very same release from the producer.

The November press material names Francesca Gardiner as writer and executive producer and Mark Mylod as an executive producer and director of multiple episodes. Those creative credits are relevant to the return: how long a classroom scene lasts, what a newcomer knows before walking into it and when the show comes back to the teacher all depend on the way the season is written and directed. The first film already gave a broad audience a version of this story. An extended television adaptation has a different way of distributing attention among the people who make Hogwarts function over the course of a year.

The part that is worth comparing

A viewer interested in the old and new adaptations can make the comparison specific. Look at what Harry and the other students know at the beginning of a class, how Flitwick addresses them and what the scene lets the audience learn from the children’s responses. Those choices will tell you more about the adaptation than comparing every actor’s appearance against an old still. Davis’s presence makes the comparison particularly easy to focus because the face in the teacher’s position may be familiar while the people learning from him are different.

December 25 is the confirmed starting point, and the casting itself goes back to September 2025. The intervening announcements have made the shape of the new first season clearer. They have also given this one return a context more interesting than a passing reference to the films. A recurring teacher is somebody students can encounter at different points in the year. It will be worth seeing how the new series uses that relationship to connect an early impression of Hogwarts to the school the children think they understand by the end of the season. Davis’s Flitwick offers a way to see that change from one classroom.

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