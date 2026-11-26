Louise Griffin updated Radio Times’ guide to HBO’s Harry Potter cast on November 26, with the children playing Harry, Hermione and Ron at its center. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout were selected through an open casting call that drew more than 30,000 auditions, the outlet reports. HBO’s own roster for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone also makes clear how many named pupils will be in the school with them. The guides give viewers a chance to look beyond the three leads and learn which classmates they’ll actually meet in the first season.

The exercise is most useful once you distinguish the arrival of the trio from the formation of a class. Harry, Hermione and Ron’s experiences become the center of the story, but part of joining a school is finding out how many different people are already there and what they expect from the place. HBO’s first-season cast list gives viewers a starting point before the December 25 premiere. Before looking at the next round of casting, it helps to know how the first group is distributed among important roles.

The official Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone teaser from HBO Max and the Harry Potter channel.

The three leads and the pupils they meet

McLaughlin’s Harry comes to Hogwarts from an upbringing that gave him little reason to expect much from his relatives. Stanton’s Hermione and Stout’s Ron arrive with very different preparation for the school. Their different relationships to knowledge make a scene more interesting before a spell has to work. One student may know what something means, another may know the practical shortcut, and the new arrival can still be the person who asks the question the others forgot to ask. The acting problem is making that division of experience show up while the children are getting to know one another.

HBO confirms Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom. Neville matters to a story about the first weeks of school because he provides another way to be unsure of yourself. Harry often has a good reason to ask a question about the wizarding world from outside it. Neville can be uncertain in a place where people assume he already belongs. Those are different experiences for actors to put into a classroom. A well-played exchange between them can make the school feel larger than the difficulties facing its most famous new student.

On another part of the cast list are Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan and Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas. HBO also names Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown. Reading their names together makes it easier to imagine the difference between a production that has assembled a group of pupils and one that has filled a room with people who only need to be seen once. Their episode-by-episode roles remain to be seen. The named roster is significant because the students can give the leads recognizable faces to return to as the year progresses.

Why the opposition also needs classmates

Lox Pratt plays Draco Malfoy, while Finn Stephens and William Nash are credited as Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle. The separate castings give an actor playing Draco people to perform for. A student making a point to Harry can also be trying to establish something about his standing in the eyes of the people standing next to him. When a school story gets that detail right, it can reveal more about the character’s place among peers than a speech about why his family expects him to behave a certain way.

The Weasley pupils give the season an opportunity to make the opposite point. Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland play Fred and George, and Ruari Spooner plays Percy. These are older students who can offer a first-year a clue about school rules and also reveal that the same household can produce very different responses to those rules. For Ron, their presence means that starting school can feel like the continuation of a conversation other people have been having for years. Harry may need a little time to learn who already knows whom.

HBO’s Season 1 roster lists Gracie Cochrane as Ginny. That credit is easy to confuse with coverage of a new cast member taking the role for Season 2. Radio Times draws attention to the fact that readers encounter later-book casting while still waiting for the first season. The distinction is practical. When matching a name to an episode or comparing a forthcoming poster with a specific season’s credits, check the season on the official list before assuming a discrepancy. The same process keeps later figures such as Gilderoy Lockhart out of the first-season roster.

The difference a recognizable class can make

An eight-episode first season will have the option of giving students a recognizable rhythm in the shared spaces where they spend time. A pupil can develop a habit, be the first to notice another person’s absence or reveal that a familiar rule is applied differently depending on who breaks it. Those details can help the audience learn the school with the leads. The effect has less to do with how many cast names appear in the credits than whether the same faces begin to matter from one visit to the next.

The trailer gives a glimpse of that world, and the November 26 cast guide helps viewers work out which young actors to look for. The distinction between the two kinds of information is worth preserving. A cast list can confirm that a particular student is part of the first season without establishing that the character drives a given plot. A preview can show how a group looks together without establishing how comfortable the characters will become with one another. That is what the finished episodes will have time to show.

When the season begins, pay attention to scenes in which the trio is surrounded by other pupils and nobody is explaining the school. A space starts to feel like a class when its members can react to each other in ways a viewer recognizes. Hogwarts is familiar to audiences of the books and films. This set of pupils has never been through a first year together on television. Watching that group develop is a more specific reason to follow the season than simply recognizing who has been cast in the best-known parts.

Sources

Meet the cast of the Harry Potter TV series: Full guide to actors and characters — Louise Griffin, Radio Times, November 26, 2026

What’s New On HBO Max This December — Warner Bros. Discovery Pressroom, November 20, 2026

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