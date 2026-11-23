Scholastic’s November 3 tie-in paperback uses a photo from the new HBO adaptation. The original novel is inside.

HBO’s new Harry Potter series has supplied the cover for a paperback that people can read before the first episode airs. The television tie-in edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone arrived November 3, 2026, from Scholastic in the United States and Bloomsbury Children’s Books in the United Kingdom. The first season is scheduled to begin December 25. The book is a useful way into this adaptation because it makes the relationship between the two works unusually clear. The image comes from the new production, while the text inside is the original first novel.

The publishers’ announcement on HarryPotter.com says the cover uses photography from the HBO Original series. J.K. Rowling’s official book-news site confirmed publication on November 3. The U.S. publisher identifies the TV tie-in separately in its catalog. For someone shopping or borrowing for a read before Christmas, the exact edition matters if the cover is the part they want. Readers whose principal interest is the story can start with any edition of the original novel that suits them.

The official Harry Potter channel’s teaser previews the HBO adaptation whose photography is used on the paperback cover.

The cover links the book to a specific screen version

A television tie-in can do several different things. A book based on an existing show might retell a season or offer new stories about its characters. A new edition of an existing novel can instead show how a screen project has interpreted the material before the first line is read. The Philosopher’s Stone paperback belongs in the latter group. The photograph connects the paperback to HBO’s production, and the franchise’s publication notice makes clear that the underlying story has stayed intact.

That presents a small but revealing choice for a reader. The screen image on the cover is one already imagined version of this world. Once readers turn the page, the words are available to them in the same form as before. They can imagine a room, an expression or a line’s exact timing without needing to reproduce anything from a photograph. A book jacket can influence what a person pictures. The novel still leaves much of the construction of an individual scene to the reader.

HBO’s production has a named cast at the center of the project. Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry, Arabella Stanton plays Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout plays Ron Weasley. Television takes those identities and gives them a single face, movement and voice for the story it tells. The novel reaches those character details another way, building them through actions and conversations over chapters. The two forms can share a shelf and still ask their audiences to do different kinds of work.

Why the title is worth checking in the United States

American readers have long encountered the first volume as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. HarryPotter.com and Scholastic identify this particular television tie-in with Philosopher’s Stone in its title. That matches the wording HBO uses for the first season. Scholastic’s catalog includes several distinct versions of the opening book. A reader searching for the new cover can therefore use the tie-in wording and the publisher listing in addition to the book’s familiar name.

There is an easy practical consequence. Someone with a well-read copy labeled Sorcerer’s Stone already has a route into the first story. Someone looking for a paperback associated with the new television production should choose the listing that specifically identifies it that way. An illustrated edition and a TV tie-in describe separate approaches to presenting a book. One may give pictures a place throughout the reading experience. The TV tie-in announcement puts the emphasis on its cover and the connection to the new show.

The two publishers also serve different markets. Bloomsbury’s UK listing supplies its own publication details, and Scholastic’s catalog is the better reference for an American copy. A search engine can place those pages beside one another. Checking the publisher and territory before ordering helps a buyer identify the exact format and the edition they are viewing. There is no need to infer a difference in the main story from separate listings for the tie-in.

Reading ahead of the December series

HBO Max’s November 20 U.S. programming announcement confirms an eight-episode season with a Christmas Day debut. That is useful context for readers thinking about how they might follow the two versions. Eight episodes give the production a set of divisions to work with. A book’s chapters have divisions of their own. Treating them as two complete works leaves room to notice where the screen version chooses to pause and which piece of a chapter it makes central to a scene.

A family starting the book before the premiere has a few approachable ways to read it. Some readers will want to finish the novel first. Others may prefer to discover the setting on the page for a few chapters and then see how the television show introduces the same places. A newcomer can recognize when a place first starts to feel familiar without keeping a running list of changes. Readers who already know the book can return to one scene after an episode and compare which information arrives first.

The official announcement also says that additional markets would follow the English-language launch. That makes the November 3 date more precise than a broad statement about international availability. The U.S. and UK books are the editions verified here. Readers following an edition in another language can check the publisher announcement for their own market.

The usefulness of the tie-in also extends beyond the opening night. Its release provides a record of the particular television version on the way in 2026. Future covers can use other art or put a different idea first, even when they contain the same story. This one uses a photograph to associate the oldest part of the franchise, the opening novel, with the production currently adapting it. That is what the new object adds for people who already have a copy.

The same two dates can guide either kind of reader. November 3 is when this edition arrived, and December 25 is when HBO says the season begins. The photograph on the paperback is available now as a glimpse of the new production. The story it wraps gives readers weeks of room to form or revisit their own version before the television characters begin to speak.

Sources

Harry Potter print publishers reveal new HBO Max tie-in edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone — HarryPotter.com, Undated announcement, checked November 23, 2026

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: TV Tie-In Edition publishes today! — J.K. Rowling’s official book-news site, November 3, 2026

Harry Potter — Scholastic U.S. catalog, Undated listing, checked November 23, 2026

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: TV Tie-In Edition — Bloomsbury Children’s Books, November 3, 2026 listed publication

What’s New On HBO Max This December — Warner Bros. Discovery press release, via Public, November 20, 2026

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