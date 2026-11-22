The November 20 U.S. slate puts the new Hogwarts adaptation on the December 25 calendar and identifies the first season’s length.

HBO Max's November 20 U.S. programming announcement puts Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on the service's December calendar for Friday, December 25. The bulletin lists eight episodes for the first season of the HBO original. This is the streaming service's December programming entry for a series HBO previously introduced with a Christmas 2026 window. It gives U.S. viewers an official domestic listing to use as the holiday approaches.

There is a difference between a season listing and an episode schedule. The entry provides the series debut and the first season's length. Viewers should take the date as the start of the series and use HBO's eventual episode listings to confirm individual release times or whether multiple episodes are available together. The March teaser announcement and September's second preview established the premise and the cast's introduction. The new calendar serves the more immediate purpose of telling viewers where the show sits in December programming.

HBO Max’s second teaser offers a look at Harry’s first year at Hogwarts. Video courtesy of HBO Max.

A name that can change what viewers search for

The show keeps Philosopher’s Stone in its official title in the U.S. programming announcement. American readers who grew up with Scholastic's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone may instinctively type the latter title when looking for the new series. The names come from editions of the first novel. The HBO series goes by the former on the network's publicity, which makes it the useful term for a watchlist. It also leaves existing films and other adaptations in search results, so the HBO label and 2026 date are good identifiers.

The first season starts with Harry receiving the invitation that sends him to Hogwarts. The studio's description frames the season around the discovery of a world whose rules Harry is learning for himself. That is a familiar outline, but the eight-episode format gives it a specific production challenge. The first episode of a series has to establish a continuing reason to come back, while later episodes have to supply meaningful payoffs before the whole book's story reaches its conclusion.

For a movie, an introduction can pay off forty minutes later in a single viewing. An episodic series can require a viewer to remember the importance of a place or a teacher after several days. Scene construction, reminders and points of view do more work in that format. Film and television can both make a school feel larger than the first classroom a character enters. The longer running order gives the television production more individual beginnings and endings through which to establish that sense of scale.

The people named for the first season

The November schedule lists Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Harry, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. The students' part in the adaptation is easy to identify because the first novel introduces Hogwarts through a new student's expectations. The service also lists John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape and Nick Frost as Hagrid. Their roles cover several ways Harry learns about a place at once. Teachers, a headmaster and the person who helps introduce him to the magical world can give a young character information with very different tones and assumptions.

HBO named Francesca Gardiner its showrunner and executive producer in June 2024. Mark Mylod is an executive producer and will direct multiple episodes. The official franchise site identified those roles again in its coverage of the second teaser. The distinction is useful when discussing a serial adaptation. The showrunner oversees the developing shape of the series. Several episodes may have to establish visual and dramatic conventions together, even when the position of a given episode demands a different pace.

The list of names in the calendar has another use. Some characters are familiar to people who have only seen a film, and others will immediately recall a particular scene to a longtime reader. Official inclusion in the cast establishes that a performer has a particular role. Even an extensive cast announcement does not show how much a character will appear, which published incidents the writers kept or where the individual episodes end. That calls for some restraint in reading teasers as scene-by-scene accounts. The cast and premise are settled facts, and the amount of room available to a particular character is something audiences will only be able to judge as episodes arrive.

What two teasers can tell us before Christmas

The official franchise site's first teaser coverage foregrounded the beginning of Harry's journey, while its account of the September preview describes a wider view of his first year and the mystery named in the title. Both are publicity for the same production. A shift in emphasis between two teasers can tell viewers which parts of the premise the marketing is prepared to show at different points. It cannot establish the order in which all those images will play out. The gap between the campaign's overall sequence and the season's storytelling sequence is worth remembering for anyone who wants to watch the first episode without plot details.

The September preview also identifies the television series as a distinct adaptation of the books. Many viewers will be taking the story in with an earlier movie performance already in their heads. A character can remain recognizable through a name, purpose or relationship to a place while a new adaptation puts the focus on different behavior. That opportunity is concrete enough to consider before the debut. It gives readers a point of comparison grounded in the medium and the published premise, even though judging a performance will require seeing the series.

The December bulletin brings that long announcement process down to an ordinary decision. The show belongs on the December 25 U.S. calendar, under Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, with eight episodes identified for the season. Future programming details can place those episodes on a more precise schedule. For now, the confirmed date and the studio's description give viewers enough to locate the new series, decide how much of the promotion to watch, and keep the holiday debut separate from earlier screen versions.

HBO's linear channel and HBO Max are both part of the network's announced rollout. Viewers deciding how to watch can confirm their own service or channel access before the holiday. The U.S. calendar supplies a common date for that planning without requiring anyone to infer a start time from an international announcement.

Sources

What’s New On HBO Max This December — Warner Bros. Discovery Pressroom, November 20, 2026

What’s New On HBO Max This December — Warner Media LLC release distributed by PublicNow, November 20, 2026 release

HBO Original Harry Potter Series Releases First Official Teaser And Announces Christmas 2026 Debut — Warner Bros. Discovery Pressroom, March 25, 2026

Watch the new teaser trailer for HBO Original series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone — HarryPotter.com, September 2, 2026

HBO Harry Potter Series Finds Its Writer And Director — Warner Bros. Discovery Pressroom, June 26, 2024

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