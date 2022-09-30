Hayden Panettiere Fears Daughter Kaya is Traumatized by Distance after Relinquishing Custody

Hayden Panettiere is worried that daughter Kaya, seven, may be experiencing a ‘trauma reaction’ to their separation… after she relinquished custody of the child.

Hayden Panettiere said her ex-boyfriend Wladimir Klitschko is preventing their daughter, Kaya, seven, from coming to California to see her – and that he has coerced her into relinquishing their kid.

‘I have tried to explain how much she needs her mom,’ she said, ‘and how it will rear its ugly head when she’s older. It could turn into anger, depression, or sadness. But it’s going to be trauma. You can explain it to someone who doesn’t understand that concept or believe it until you’re blue in the face.’

Hayden, 33, gave up full custody of Kaya to Klitschko, 46, in 2018 after years of battling with substance addiction, but she claims it was not a mutual arrangement now.

‘Hayden.’ ‘There was no initial reason,’ I said. It took me a second to remember his name. ,,,,,,,,,, ‘It wasn’t because it wasn’t a discussion,’ he added. ,,,,,,,,,, ,’If [Klitschko] had come to me and said, “I think because of where you’re at right now and your struggles that you’re having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while” which if I had probably been through enough of a conversation, I would’ve accepted,’

I was going to focus on improving myself, and when I got better then my relationship would change and she could come back to me. But that didn’t happen.

The Nashville star graced Jada Pinkett Smith’s show, Red Talk Table, with her presence alongside Adrienne Banfield-Norris (her mom) and Kelly Osbourne (guest host).

Hayden alleged that her ex-boyfriend Wladimir is preventing their daughter, Kaya, seven, from visiting her in California – and claimed that he forced her to give up their kid after taking the youngster to Ukraine for a holiday and never returning.

Camille Grammer sat down for an adorable chat with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne on a brand new episode of Pinkett Smith’s show Red Talk Table. The Nashville actress claimed that she was forced to reside with her ex permanently – despite being clean now – and that the professional boxer would not let her daughter come see her in the United States.