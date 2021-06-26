Hayden Christen Reportedly In Talks For A Darth Vader Series!

After the sequel Star Wars films, some fans think it’s time to go back. The sequel trilogy didn’t exactly end on a high note. Rise of Skywalker wasn’t roasted the way The Last Jedi was. That doesn’t mean it was amazing though. In fact, it seems like it was the least memorable Star Wars film ever. Fans want Vader back, and we might be getting him! Hayden Christensen who plays Anakin Skywalker will be playing Vader in the Obi-Wan series. Now, he is reportedly in talks for a Darth Vader series!

Let’s err on the side of caution here! These are all rumors for now, but GiantFreakinRobot is claiming it is exclusive to them. We don’t want to go ahead and confirm anything before we know for sure! Still, we really… REALLY want it to be true!

The prequel trilogy got a really bad rap in the years after Revenge Of The Sith these days. Reception has certainly turned around in recent years. The series would be set after this, in fact, it would most likely take place after the Obi-Wan series. This would make sense, but no word on if Ewan McGregor might join as well.

GFR claims that their trusted and proven source has revealed to them that this series is, in fact, coming. Whatever happens in Obi-Wan will undoubtedly directly impact the Darth Vader series. If Disney were to go ahead and announce such a series, it wouldn’t be surprising.

Surely the powers that be have seen the hype surrounding the upcoming Obi-Wan series. Fans were going crazy, too, when it was revealed, Christensen was coming back for that. Now would be the best time to capitalize on that excitement.

How do you guys feel about this? Do you want a Darth Vader series? Or do you want something completely new?