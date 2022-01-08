Hawkeye: Super Fans Discover ‘Black Widow’ Easter Egg

Hawkeye‘s second half reintroduced a few fan favorites, and they threatened to steal the show from the main characters Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Kingpin, while Florence Pugh played Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s little sister and fellow assassin, in Marvel’s Black Widow.

Pugh was as entertaining in the Disney Plus series as she was in Scarlett Johansson’s film, with Yelena’s sharp and fun personality not losing any of its bite. Her depiction was so consistent with her character in Black Widow that there’s an easter egg to the film throughout episode five that we all missed.

As pointed out by Redditor u/etaithespeedcuber on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, In the opening sequences of BW, Yelena makes macaroni and cheese while hiding in Kate’s apartment, a possible allusion to her desire for mac ‘n’ cheese for dinner. I believe we know what Yelena’s favorite dish is.



While Yelena is eating macaroni, much of this exchange between Belova and Kate was unscripted.

Yelena’s decision to cover the meal in hot sauce was Pugh’s idea, according to Directors Bert & Bertie. In reality, she adores the condiment whereas Steinfeld detests it, so Kate’s negative reactions in the film are genuine.

It’s no surprise that Yelena’s character was so well-portrayed by Hawkeye, since showrunner Jonathan Igla said it was his idea to have her on the series in the first place, necessitating the creation of a new post-credits scene to set up the crossover.

