Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld Might Be Teasing The Trailer! Could The Hawkeye Trailer Drop This Week?

Hawkeye is just one of several Disney+ series arriving sometime in the future, though Hawkeye is probably closer than most. We’ve seen tons of images of Hailee Steinfeld in her Kate Bishop outfit and she looks freaking awesome! But now Hailee Steinfeld might be teasing the trailer dropping soon! Is it possible that the Hawkeye trailer could drop this week? That would be awesome!

We know a surprising amount about the upcoming Hawkeye series. Or at least, we know a lot based on certain assumptions. For example, it seems like a safe bet after Black Widow that Yelena will be appearing as one of the villains of the series. The Black Widow post-credit scene made it pretty clear she will be going after Clint.

A trailer could, obviously, elaborate on that. Or maybe we’re wrong and that’s not going to happen at all! It’s not like Marvel hasn’t tricked us before, going as far as to use fake footage in the trailers they release.

On Sunday though, fans noticed something strange. See, Hawkeye was originally supposed to be a movie but eventually was turned into a Disney+ show. The Twitter for the former movie has been reactivated, and something else suspicious happened on the same day.

Hailee Steinfeld posted to her story on social media, but there was no caption or anything. All she posted was a purple screen, which could mean nothing… but also purple is the primary color associated with Hawkeye. Both the Clint Barton version and the Kate Bishop version as well.

Thanks to Twitter user CarlosW for noticing this!

THEY REACTIVATED THE HAWKEYE ACCOUNT + HAILEE POSTED THIS??? THE TRAILER IS COMINGG pic.twitter.com/ze6fRnQdCX — carlos⩔ (@eternalswilson) August 30, 2021

If she isn’t teasing a trailer, surely Steinfeld must be teasing something else related to Hawkeye? Or perhaps she’s just trolling us. One way or the other, I’m sure it won’t take too long to find out and that whatever news, if any, will drop soon.

What do you guys think though? Do you think that Hailee Steinfeld might be teasing the trailer? I think it’s a real possibility! Let us know in the comments!