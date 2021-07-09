Have You Seen Marvel’s What If…? Trailer Yet!? Series Drops In August!

The MCU has really been gaining steam lately. After about a year with no content, Marvel has really been spoiling us for the last little while! WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Loki have all been awesome! Loki is about to end next week and Black Widow comes out this weekend! Now, it’s time to start getting ready for Marvel’s What If…? Have you seen Marvel’s What If…? Trailer? If not, you definitely should!

Marvel’s What If…? is an anthology series that will focus on different what-if scenarios in the MCU? These things could range from absolutely everything and anything! The crazy situations are limited only by your imagination!

A few of the strange things we know are coming include Peggy Carter becoming Captain America and T’challa becoming Star Lord. Both situations are nearly impossible to imagine. These are the kinds of zany things we can expect from this show.

Earlier this year AC Bradley spoke with Discussing Film about the upcoming series. They talked about what to expect from each episode and what we might see in general. At the time this is what he had to say.

“Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense. On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T’Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways.”

Marvel’s What If…? isn’t that far off at all! The series will debut on Disney+ this upcoming August. August 11 to be more precise, so you’d better go and mark the date. What did you think of the Marvel’s What If…? trailer? Let us know in the comments!