‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Supports J.K. Rowling as Author Gets Continued Criticism from Trans Activists

Actor Tom Felton has rallied to J.K. Rowling‘s defense after the author faced attacks for her views on biological sex and gender.

In a new interview with The Times of London, the actor recalled his love for Rowling.

“I can’t speak for what other individuals have said,” he told the outlet. “I am constantly reminded that the Potter-verse, certainly when we were finishing the films, there was an expectation that the fandom would be dwindling slowly over the years, whereas most fans that say hello to me, shout ‘Potter’ or ‘Draco’ at me weren’t even born when the books were being made.”

“I am quick to remind myself and others that ‘Potter’ for some reason has brought more people together across the world and more generations than probably anything else has in the past 20 years, and I’m quick to celebrate that,” he added. “It came from one person, and that’s her, so I’m very grateful.”

In 2020, Rowling caused a stir when she came to the defense of biological sex on Twitter. The author reposted this piece: “Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for those who menstruate.”

She wrote in response, “People who menstruate. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Rowling continued to defend her position, writing: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Since sharing her views, the author has received regular threats online.

Despite the outrage, some fans appreciated seeing Felton’s ovation for Rowling.

“This should not be such a controversial statement… Good on Tom Felton for refusing to pile on more hate towards JK Rowling,” one Twitter user wrote.

“What a breath of fresh air he is and we are all entitled to our opinion why do people think that only those against her have an opinion and can voice it,” another user added. “Well we who are against it can voice our opinion too, so get used to it here we come.”

Even though Felton didn’t state his own views on transgender issues, others slammed him for his response.

“Oh so JK Rowling is the one being attacked, and her attacking the trans community on a daily basis is conveniently ignored?” one social media user wrote. “F— off. Tom Felton can f— off as well, crawling little snake. Thankfully Watson and Radcliffe have publicly totally distanced themselves.”

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson reacted to J.K. Rowling’s comments about transgender people in 2020 by releasing their statements.

In an essay published on The Trevor Project’s website at the time, Radcliffe expressed his feelings.

“Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe wrote. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

“While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment,” he added.

Watson wrote on Twitter: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are,” she added.

Rowling has received threats online as well as criticism. Most recently, police began investigating when a Twitter user allegedly tweeted, “Don’t worry you are next” to Rowling after she called Salman Rushdie’s stabbing attack on a stage in New York “horrifying news” on Twitter.