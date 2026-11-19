Newly reported stage dates add detail to HBO Max’s convention plans ahead of the television adaptation’s announced Christmas premiere.

HBO’s Harry Potter series has a specific date on the CCXP26 program. Felipe Rocha reported for Omelete on November 18 that the television adaptation will have special panels on Sunday, December 6, on the Thunder and Omelete stages. The participating guests had not been named in that report. That makes the panel date the new development, rather than a confirmed appearance by any particular member of the cast. The event takes place shortly before the series’ announced Christmas debut. [1]

HBO Max’s November 3 announcement had already established the series’ participation in CCXP26, running December 3–6 at São Paulo Expo. The new stage information adds detail to that earlier commitment. For fans comparing announcements, the chronology matters: a network can confirm a property’s presence before revealing the exact day or format. The November 18 report narrows the schedule without establishing every part of the presentation. It does not provide grounds to promise a new trailer, a complete episode screening or a named guest. [1][2]

The first season is titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. HBO Max’s event announcement names Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron, alongside John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost among the adult cast. The network’s premise begins with the Hogwarts admission letter and Harry’s discovery of a hidden magical world. The announced event is therefore tied to the new television production, not a reunion panel for the earlier film cast. [2]

Omelete’s convention coverage describes an immersive stand of more than 1,000 square meters. Alexandre Almeida reported the attraction’s announcement on November 10; Felipe Rocha’s later panel report provides its size. The adaptation will therefore have a physical presence on the exhibition floor as well as scheduled stage appearances. These formats serve different purposes. A panel can explain choices through conversation and presented material; an installation can translate a setting or design into something visitors move through. Neither format should be assumed to include the same footage, access or queue arrangements as the other. [1][3]

The public introduction to the series has already emphasized visual details. The official Harry Potter site’s first-teaser feature points to Privet Drive, the London Underground, the Hogwarts entrance, the greenhouse and the Gryffindor common room. It also describes redesigned house heraldry and a simple H crest on the school uniform. Those observations belong to the existing teaser coverage. They are useful context for a convention installation because they identify an established design vocabulary, but they do not confirm which of those locations will be reproduced at CCXP. [4]

The same feature explains how the adaptation expands moments that the first novel mentions briefly, including Harry’s experiences at his nonmagical school. That is a useful example of what a television retelling can do beyond reproducing a familiar film sequence. A passing recollection on the page can become an enacted scene, changing how an audience encounters a character’s everyday life. The decision still has to serve pacing and perspective. Additional screen time is an opportunity to make relationships clearer, rather than an automatic measure of faithfulness. [4]

Behind the new designs is a substantial production team. HBO’s July 2025 production announcement identified Mara LePere-Schloop as production designer, Naomi Moore as set decorator, Holly Waddington as costume designer and Adriano Goldman as director of photography. John Nolan was named creature effects design supervisor, with Alexis Wajsbrot supervising visual effects and Dom Sidoli producing them. That announcement is historical background, not a new staffing change. It helps explain why a single image from Hogwarts represents several departments making related decisions. [5]

A room on screen is not created by architecture alone. Set design determines the space, decoration supplies evidence of how people use it, costumes locate characters within it, and photography decides how the audience discovers it. FanFest’s analysis is that a convention display can make some of those decisions easier to notice. Standing near a reproduced surface or costume encourages a different kind of attention from watching a fast-moving teaser. It can reveal scale and texture, while the finished episode remains responsible for turning the setting into a functioning part of the drama.

The adaptation’s creative leadership also has an established record. HBO named Francesca Gardiner as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes and executive producing. The current official series guide confirms a December 25, 2026 debut on HBO and HBO Max where available. Older production-start releases still contain the original 2027 plan. The current guide is the relevant source for the announced premiere, while the older notice remains the record of when filming and department appointments were announced. [5][6]

For readers outside Brazil, the convention news is useful even without a trip to São Paulo. It establishes a dated public presentation during the final weeks of the campaign and provides a point at which to look for material released through official channels. It does not mean every in-room element will be distributed online or that a panel will be streamed internationally. The most reliable way to follow is to distinguish the event program from the network’s own published clips, interviews and release notices as those appear.

Fans attending can similarly separate what has been announced from what still needs practical confirmation. The date and stages are reported; the guest list remains open in the November 18 account. Floor access and panel seating are separate questions that depend on the organizer’s current arrangements. The appearance of a large stand does not establish a reservation, guaranteed admission or an opportunity to meet performers. Those are consequential differences for someone planning a day at a crowded convention, and they deserve a direct check of the event’s final program. [1][3]

The next chapter in the series’ public rollout is now more concrete: CCXP panels on December 6, followed by the announced December 25 premiere. The attraction lies in seeing how the new production explains its own choices, from the cast’s interpretation to the physical world around them. No guest appearance or trailer drop needs to be invented to make that worthwhile. The confirmed schedule already gives fans a new opportunity to learn about the television version on its own terms, with the finished episodes still ahead. [1][6]

Sources

[1] Harry Potter | Série terá painéis no domingo da CCXP26, saiba mais — Omelete, Felipe Rocha. November 18, 2026.

[2] HBO Max brings Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to CCXP26 — HBO Max LA Press Room. November 3, 2026.

[3] Harry Potter terá ativação gigante na CCXP26, saiba mais — Omelete, Alexandre Almeida. November 10, 2026.

[4] Watch the first teaser for HBO’s original Harry Potter series premiering Christmas 2026 — HarryPotter.com. Undated feature; accessed November 19, 2026.

[5] HBO Original Harry Potter Television Series Begins Production — HBO / Warner Bros. Discovery. July 14, 2025.

[6] Everything we know about the Harry Potter TV series so far — HarryPotter.com. Undated updated guide; accessed November 19, 2026.