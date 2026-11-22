The easiest way to pick a Harry Potter gift is to think about what your fan does between trips to Hogwarts. Some pull out the books every fall. Some pause the movies to point out their favorite background details. Others would happily give up the dining room table for a LEGO build or spend an evening debating which Hogwarts character you picked in Guess Who?

This FanFest gift guide starts with those habits. We picked ten gifts for first-time readers, longtime collectors, families, and fans who just want a good excuse to put on one of the movies again. If you’re shopping for a longtime fan, try checking what they already own. A different edition, a build from a favorite scene, or a gift they can use on the next movie night may carry more meaning than another house-logo mug.

For readers and bookshelf collectors

1. Harry Potter Paperback Box Set (Books 1–7)

This is the pick for someone who knows the movies but has never read all seven books, or for a longtime reader whose original copies have scattered over the years. The paperback format also makes sense when the books will be carried in a backpack, loaned to a friend, or handed from one sibling to another.

If you’re giving this to a new reader, tuck a bookmark into the first volume and let them work through the series at their own pace. For a longtime fan, check for an existing full set first. The appeal here is having the complete story in one place.

View Harry Potter Paperback Box Set (Books 1–7) on Amazon (paid link)

2. Harry Potter Color-by-Number

This coloring book gives teens and adults a quiet way to revisit the series while listening to an audiobook or watching a familiar movie in the background. The numbered format takes the decision-making out of choosing colors, which makes it an easy activity to pick up for twenty minutes and come back to later.

Pair it with a small set of colored pencils if you want the recipient to use it right away. It’s especially good for the fan who enjoys a creative afternoon but already has a shelf full of books and memorabilia.

View Harry Potter Color-by-Number on Amazon (paid link)

For LEGO builders

3. LEGO Harry Potter Flying Ford Anglia (76424)

The flying car from Chamber of Secrets is instantly recognizable, and the smaller build makes it an easy choice for someone who likes LEGO but rarely has a whole weekend to spare. Harry and Ron come with the car, so the set works as a scene to play with or a display that fits on a crowded shelf.

It’s also a good gift to build together. Put the movie on, clear a corner of the coffee table, and see whether the car is finished before the characters get it anywhere near Hogwarts.

View LEGO Harry Potter Flying Ford Anglia (76424) on Amazon (paid link)

4. LEGO Harry Potter Chomping Monster Book of Monsters (76449)

Here’s a pick for the fan who remembers Prisoner of Azkaban for the classroom chaos as much as for the big reveals. LEGO turns the temperamental textbook into a build with a chomping function and includes a Neville Longbottom minifigure. The finished model is a fun fit for a bookshelf, where someone may do a double take at a book with teeth.

Choose this one for a builder who already owns the obvious castle or vehicle sets. It calls back to a specific scene and gives the finished model something to do when someone takes it down from the shelf.

View LEGO Harry Potter Chomping Monster Book of Monsters (76449) on Amazon (paid link)

For family game night

5. Guess Who? Harry Potter Edition

For two players and ages six and up, this is the quickest game-night gift in the guide. The yes-or-no questions give kids and adults a familiar way to play, and younger fans can use what they see on the cards even if they can’t name every character yet.

Give it to the household that likes a quick rematch or needs an activity to fill the time while the popcorn finishes. It also works as a sibling gift when you’re shopping for a pair who enjoy playing together.

View Guess Who? Harry Potter Edition on Amazon (paid link)

6. Monopoly Harry Potter Edition

Pick this for the family that likes to settle in for a longer game. The Hogwarts setting gives the familiar format a reason to come back out of the closet, and the game supports two to six players ages eight and up. That makes it an option for a group gathering or a holiday afternoon with time to spare.

If Monopoly is already a holiday tradition in the house, this edition gives the Harry Potter fan an excuse to be the one who brings the board. Ask which house everyone is hoping to represent before the game starts.

View Monopoly Harry Potter Edition on Amazon (paid link)

For movie marathons and hands-on fans

7. Squishmallows 10-Inch Hedwig Plush

Hedwig is a good choice for a younger fan who wants a familiar companion for movie night. The 10-inch size also makes this a manageable gift for a dorm room, reading chair, or shelf that’s already doing double duty as a collection display.

Wrap Hedwig with the first book for a new reader, or give the plush on its own to a fan who already collects Squishmallows. If they own a Hedwig already, check its size before buying another version.

View Squishmallows 10-Inch Hedwig Plush on Amazon (paid link)

8. Marauder’s Map Woven Tapestry Throw

This 48-by-60-inch throw is for the fan who wants a bit of Hogwarts in the room between movie marathons. The map design rewards people who recognize the reference immediately, and a woven throw can live on a reading chair or the back of the couch where it’ll be used regularly.

There’s a practical reason to check the dimensions before ordering. This size is suited to one person on a chair or part of a couch. If your friend watches the movies with the whole family and has to share their blanket, bring popcorn too.

View Marauder’s Map Woven Tapestry Throw on Amazon (paid link)

9. Harry Potter Crochet Kit

This kit comes with supplies for making Harry and Dobby, along with instructions. For someone who already likes working with yarn, it makes a good weekend project. It can also be fun for a newer crocheter who wants a character they recognize as an incentive to finish their first small figure.

If you crochet, offer to work through the first few rounds together. It’s a particularly nice gift to open when there’s enough time to start immediately and leave the wrapping paper on the table while you figure out the next stitch.

View Harry Potter Crochet Kit on Amazon (paid link)

10. Harry Potter Official Advent Calendar: Hogwarts Seasonal Surprises

The 25-day calendar is the pick for someone who gets as much fun out of a holiday countdown as the gift itself. The listing includes small items such as stationery, key chains, and washi tape, which suit a fan who likes decorating a planner, dressing up a backpack, or collecting little reminders of the series.

Give it before the first day they’d want to open a door so they can enjoy the full countdown. If you’re shopping for a gift to open later in December, Hedwig or the woven throw makes more sense for the same movie-marathon crowd.

View Harry Potter Official Advent Calendar: Hogwarts Seasonal Surprises on Amazon (paid link)

Which Harry Potter gift should you pick?

Still deciding? For a new reader, pick the paperback box set. For an easy family gift, pick Guess Who? For someone who already knows every line of Prisoner of Azkaban, go with the Chomping Monster Book of Monsters. It’s a good reminder that the most memorable gift may be the one that tells the fan you remember their favorite part.

Affiliate disclosure — As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

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