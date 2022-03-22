Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Will Air on Cartoon Network

Months after airing on HBO Max, Cartoon Network announced that the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special will premiere on their network.

The announcement of a Potter reunion on Nick Jr. was met with widespread excitement from fans, who called it “the best news ever.” It was announced on Twitter by the children’s television network, enticing Potter fans to “relive the magic.” The premiere will include a preview of Fantastic Beasts: The Deatils of Dumbledore.

Experience the magic all over again ✨ Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres April 10th at 6p on Cartoon Network!#CartoonNetwork #HarryPotter #ReturntoHogwarts pic.twitter.com/R03wXlDAIT — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) March 20, 2022

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a reunion program to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter movies. The special, which was produced by Warner Bros., previously aired on HBO Max in January 2022 and features returning stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as well as former crew members such as film director Chris Columbus.

The behind-the-scenes secrets and never-before stories of each film’s productions and auditions are chronicled in this intriguing series. It has been stated that Radcliffe announced on television that he is finished with Harry Potter and has no desire to reprise his role.

J.K. Rowling had little to no involvement in the special since she was not asked to the reunion and only a few clips from her archives were utilized. The forthcoming Harry Potter video game, Hogwarts Legacy, likewise lacks her involvement, as she did not write it for the next game.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to air on Cartoon Network on April 10 at 6 PM.