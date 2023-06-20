Harrison Ford Tears Up, Thanking ‘Indiana Jones’ Fans for 40 Great Years

Harrison Ford Reflects on His Time as Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford is emotional about hanging up his iconic “Indiana Jones” hat.

The 80-year-old actor spoke about his upcoming final film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” in an interview with BBC Radio 1.

“I think the thing that I most admire about them is the depth and subtlety of the emotion, and the importance of emotion in these films,” Ford said.

He also spoke about how the film deals with age and frailty, which is something that he can relate to personally.

“As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience,” Ford said.

He concluded the interview by thanking his fans for their support over the years.

“And I must say to you thank you sincerely,” Ford tearfully added. “It means the world to me.”

Ford’s emotional response to the end of his “Indiana Jones” journey is understandable. The character has been a part of his life for over 40 years, and it is clear that he has a deep connection to him.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is in theaters June 30.