Harrison Ford Shares His Excitement for ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star Ke Huy Quan after Oscar Nomination

Harrison Ford showered Ke Huy Quan with adoration after the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actor was bestowed an Academy Award nomination, a fitting acknowledgement of their joint success in the iconic film “Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom”.

On Friday, the 80-year-old “1923” star expressed his enthusiasm for the 51-year-old’s nomination of best supporting actor in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” Ford told the outlet at the premiere of his new Apple TV series “Shrinking.”

“He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him.”

Ford and Quan shared the limelight with Kate Capshaw in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” a Steven Spielberg-directed action-packed thriller that was the sequel to his hit franchise.

At the time of filming, Ford was only 41, while Quan portrayed his loyal sidekick Short Round at a mere 12 years old.

The Chicago-born artist also shared his thoughts on the possibility of reuniting the two actors in an upcoming release of this beloved mega-hit series.

“That’d be great,” Ford told the outlet.

In the captivating movie, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Quan portrays three versions of a character named Waymond Wang: an affectionate husband stuck in numerous realities as he endeavors to assist his wife (Michelle Yeoh) in protecting their world.

Hailing from Vietnam, the actor has gained widespread recognition for his brilliant performance. He is a recipient of numerous awards such as Golden Globe award and Critic’s Choice Award–both in the category of best supporting actor in a motion picture.

On Tuesday, after his Oscar nomination was revealed, Quan expressed elation in an Instagram post.

“Shouting out a HUGE thank you to @theacademy for this unbelievable honor,” he wrote.

“I am screaming so loud, I’m sure I’ll lose my voice by the end of day. Thank you to EVERYONE who’s reached out with congratulations and to ALL OF YOU who have been following me along on this incredible journey.

“I am so grateful to you all. This is for sure one of the happiest days of my life. CONGRATULATIONS to the entire #EEAAO family for our 11 nominations. And lastly, CONGRATULATIONS to our matriarch @michelleyeoh_official for her historic nomination. Cheers,” he concluded, adding emoji of a party hat, champagne bottle and red rose.

In a revealing interview with People magazine in April, Quan recollected his life altering transformation after making his debut performance in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

After migrating from Vietnam to Los Angeles, Quan and his family keenly heard one of the casting directors speaking about a movie role for someone aged 12. After listening further, they discovered it was a line that he had been practicing with his sibling – this inspired them to suggest their son audition for the part of Short Round.

“Never in my wildest imagination did I think I would end up being an actor,” he told the outlet.

“But I fell in love with it. That movie changed my life and my entire family’s life.”

At first, Quan was overwhelmed when he found himself working alongside Ford and Spielberg. However, the two legendary stars reassured him quickly by making him feel completely comfortable.

“They were so kind and humble and down to earth,” said Quan. “Just loving people, human beings, that treated each other with nothing but kindness. I have such fond memories of working on it. We spent three weeks in Sri Lanka. We’d hang out by the pool. Harrison taught me how to swim.”

After his major screen debut, Quan starred in another classic, 1985’s “The Goonies.” At first, Quan believed “I was going to have this amazing career.” But Quan only landed a few minor TV and film roles after that. He found himself being offered stereotypical parts geared toward Asians.

In the early 2000s, Quan made a hard choice to leave acting. Subsequently, he focused on honing his skills and graduated from USC film school. Afterward, he transitioned into working as an assistant director and stunt coordinator behind the scenes.

Two decades later, Quan was revitalized after watching 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” and he had a newfound passion for his longstanding love.

“I was happy working behind the camera, but I had serious FOMO (fear of missing out),” Quan told the outlet. “I wanted to be up there with my fellow Asian actors.”

Last year, Quan not only produced a triumphant return to acting but also had the delightful opportunity of being reunited with Ford! The “Loki” star documented their reunion at Disney’s D23 Expo in September by sharing multiple photographs.

In an interview with The New York Times, Quan opened up and shared the details of the experience.

“We were at the D23 event, and I was told Harrison was gonna be there,” he said. “We’re in this green room with so many actors, producers and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, ‘Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?’

“I’m thinking, ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years,'” Quan added. “So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge. They’re there to promote ‘Indy 5.’ And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.’

“As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look.

“I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan, and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984 when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

Tune in to ABC this March 12 for the 95th awards ceremony of the Oscars, starting at 5 p.m. Eastern Time!