Harrison Ford Recently Revealed his Candid Thoughts on Kevin Costner’s Return to ‘Yellowstone’

It doesn’t appear that the Dutton family will be reuniting anytime soon, considering Harrison Ford‘s recent comments about Kevin Costner.

In a February interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harrison discussed his latest role in the prequel to Yellowstone. He plays Jacob Dutton, patriarch of the ranch and great-great-granduncle of Kevin Costner’s character John – big shoes to fill given the immense success of its predecessor. When asked if he consulted with Costner beforehand for the part, Harrison replied “Nope”.

The 1923 actor further expressed his strong determination of creating a singular relationship with the showrunner, Taylor Sheridan. He voiced: “I wanted my own exclusive association to be in charge of both my conduct and ideas. I wouldn’t want any outside factors interfering.”

He then added gleefully: “I’m unsure about how they get along, however Kevin does an outstanding job!”

Last November, at the premiere of 1923, Harrison shared with E! News that he hadn’t yet taken the opportunity to reconnect with Kevin but was excited for when they could. This isn’t the first time Harrison has been asked about his former colleague either.

“I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he’s done, and the work he’s doing in Yellowstone,” he told the publication. “But I’m on my own path.”

Incredibly, Kevin Costner’s co-star Helen Mirren hasn’t had the chance to chat with him either. When asked by E! News if they’ve talked, she replied: “No, I haven’t spoken to Kevin, actually.”

Her reasoning was much simpler, though. “I don’t know him!” she said. “Maybe we’ll all get together one of these days.”

Just before news of Kevin’s possible departure hit, Harrison and Helen had a change of heart. Deadline first reported that Yellowstone showrunners were planning to end the series after season 5 part 2 airs this summer. However, Paramount Network quickly denied these speculations with their own statement.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a Paramount Network spokesperson later told Deadline. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.”

So, there may still be time for Harrison and Kevin to cross paths on the show and in real-life.