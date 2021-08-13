Harley Quinn Twitter Tweets Hilarious Tweet! What If Batman Does Eat Out!?

Disney has launched its newest MCU show on Disney+, and this one is animated! Marvel’s What If…? aired its first episode this week and it was surprisingly fun! We got to meet Captain Carter, and as you can imagine #WhatIf is trending. The official Harley Quinn Twitter account took advantage of that to ask… What If Batman does eat out!?

Well, not in those words… but we knew exactly what they meant.

This isn’t out of the blue though! You might remember some time ago, where Batman’s sexual habits were all over the internet. DC went and made a confirmation that Batman does not perform oral sex. Period.

Where did they say this? They told the people working on Harley Quinn. Harley Quinn was originally going to have a scene that included Batman eating Catwoman out in the background. They were, unfortunately, told they weren’t allowed to do that.

They, of course, asked why. They were told the at “Superheroes don’t do that” which cause just this… crazy wave on nonsense to crash over the internet. People spoke about Batman’s sexual activities for days at least.

Now the official Harley Quinn Twitter account is bringing it back front and center.

“#WhatIf Batman does do THAT 😼,” @dcharleyquinn tweeted. You can check out the post below:” is what they tweeted. I’ll put the tweet below so you can see it for yourself, too.

#WhatIf Batman does do THAT 😼 — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) August 11, 2021

Come on, you have to admit that’s really freaking funny. I mean, if anything, people will certainly be talking about it again now! Maybe DC will reverse their decision and put poor Catwoman out of her misery.

Harley Quinn will be returning for a third season on HBO Max at some point in the future. We’re hoping sooner rather than later. In the meantime… what if Batman does eat out? Do you even care? Let us know in the comments!