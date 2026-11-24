The April run starts in Oslo and includes London, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast. General sales are scheduled for November 27.

HARDY has announced an April 2027 solo tour in Europe, and the first ticket presales opened November 24. The Promise Not To Cancel dates place the country songwriter and performer in rooms including Rockefeller in Oslo, the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London and the O2 Ritz in Manchester. The announcement went out November 23, and the general public sale follows Friday, November 27. Listeners interested in a particular stop should check the local ticket page because the displays use different time zones.

The Music Universe reported the tour announcement Monday and identified Friday’s general sale as 9 a.m. GMT. Direct Ticketmaster listings show the November 24 HARDY Nation App Premium presale at 9 a.m. in London and Manchester, and 10 a.m. local time in Oslo. The clocks in Britain and Norway make those equivalent times. The seller also shows different sale windows, so the appearance of a presale in a listing does not by itself tell a buyer which one they can use.

The dates people can check now

Rockefeller in Oslo has the Tuesday, April 6, booking. London has Thursday, April 8, and Manchester follows on Friday, April 9. These three shows illustrate how the dates are grouped around the same week. They also give a traveler enough information to compare the options that matter first: the night of the performance, the exact venue and which local outlet is handling tickets. Travelers unfamiliar with London should pay particular attention to the full venue name. The Shepherd’s Bush room is a different building from The O2 arena across the city.

Tickets also give fans a way to distinguish a tour announcement from a finished set of arrangements for every audience member. Age rules, accessibility information and the point when doors open are venue-specific details. A flyer designed to summarize the whole run is unlikely to give a good account of all three. Anyone planning around a show can read the venue and ticket listings together, save the specific event page and note when the sale advances from one window to the next.

CountryMusic.co.uk also lists Glasgow on April 11 at SWG3 Galvanizers and Belfast on April 13 at Limelight. Those dates put four of the five shows on the published route in the United Kingdom. The same outlet points to HARDY’s October release Sides, a four-song project that gives a recent example of the range he brings to the booking.

The tour’s wording puts HARDY in the foreground. It bills the dates under his name and uses “Solo Tour” as part of the title. The sources reviewed did not specify the complete onstage setup, whether a particular concert would include an opening performer, or any full set list. That leaves room for audiences to know what they are buying while setting aside assumptions about what “solo” might mean in terms of instruments, arrangements or the length of the show.

The name is playful, but the details that make the announcement useful are quite ordinary. Each ticket page ties the booking to a specific night in a specific room. For a fan weighing a weeknight in Oslo or two consecutive shows in England, that clarity matters more than a tour label. A route can cover several countries while still being experienced as a single evening close to home for most of the people in each audience.

Why a songwriter’s catalog suits this booking

HARDY has a career as both a performer and a writer whose work has traveled through other voices. Those parts of the job call for different ways of thinking about songs. A performer has to make the sequence of an evening hang together so that different songs have good places to land. A writer is often thinking about whether a story, phrase or repeated line will still communicate when someone else sings it. Someone working in both roles has a natural range of material to draw on even when nobody outside the production has seen a set list.

The country and rock sides of his recordings also give listeners reference points that may bring them in from different directions. Some might follow the production and volume of a record, while others pay most attention to the story folded into a verse. In a live setting, those same songs depend on what the audience can make out in a room. A lyric that sells a small detail may be easiest to catch when a performer leaves some space around it. A section written for a crowd to sing can build an entirely different kind of connection.

A short international run makes the frame for that connection unusually clear. The headliner shares his name on the bill with the title of the tour itself, and venues across multiple countries are selling that same show to different audiences. People who know every word may be standing close to listeners who discovered the artist through a songwriting credit or playlist. That range of familiarity is one reason pacing matters. An immediately recognizable chorus can give people something to join, while a story or short explanation can give another song enough context to work on its own.

All of this is a way to understand the appeal of the booking. It cannot tell anyone which recordings HARDY will choose to foreground in April. A set built around the details fans already know would make sense, and an artist with multiple sides to his catalog also has room to use the audience’s recognition selectively. The title places the basic promise on the person taking the stage for each night. That leaves the musicians and production team room to decide how the material should sound there.

How to follow the rollout

The November 24 window is a presale, and individual listings identify the audiences who are eligible for it. If a code is required, rely on directions from the source providing the offer. The November 27 date is the larger purchasing milestone. Readers in the United States planning to follow a local sale should convert that clock before the morning of the event instead of reading the hour as a U.S. time. The listings linked below show the three rooms and their time zones.

The forthcoming tour will give audiences in those cities a specific chance to hear how HARDY uses his catalog in a live room. It is also an announcement with useful facts already in place months before opening night. Fans can check a date and venue, distinguish the presale from general access and compare travel plans. Decisions about the evening’s sound and sequence can wait until the performer and his team are ready to share more.

Sources

Hardy announces 2027 European Promise Not to Cancel Solo Tour — The Music Universe, November 23, 2026

HARDY – Promise Not To Cancel: Solo Tour, Oslo — Ticketmaster Norway, Undated listing, checked November 24, 2026

HARDY – Promise Not To Cancel: Solo Tour, London — Ticketmaster UK, Undated listing, checked November 24, 2026

HARDY announces four UK dates for 2027 solo tour — CountryMusic.co.uk, November 23, 2026

HARDY – Solo European Tour, Manchester — Ticketmaster UK, Undated listing, checked November 24, 2026

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