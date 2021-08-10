Happy Birthday Spider-Man! Can We Have A Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer?

Happy birthday, Spider-Man! That’s right, today we’re celebrating the birthday of Peter Parker, the famous web-slinger. The Amazing Spider-Man! Since he debuted in Amazing Fantasy #15 Peter Parker has been a very special character in the Marvel Universe, and the most relatable upon his introduction.

Spider-Man day is usually celebrated on August 1st, but some fans argue today is the real Spider-Man day, August 10. That’s because his official first appearance is listed as August 10, which makes sense to me.

It doesn’t hurt that during Spider-Man: Far From Home we got a glimpse at Peter’s passport… and August 10th was listed as his birthday. That means that canonically in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Peter’s birthday is, in fact, August 10.

Speaking of Tom Holland, fans are still eagerly awaiting a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. It feels like we may never get one but… will Sony surprise one and released it on Peter’s birthday? Honestly, I wouldn’t get your hopes up.

We recently learned why it’s taking so long to get a trailer. Or at the very least, why Marvel Studios is unable to provide a date for the trailer. That’s because all of the marketing has been left up to Sony, who actually owns the film rights to the character.

“Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense. “We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it’s their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it’s a win-win for everybody.” is what the head of Walt Disney Studios told The Hollywood Reporter.

Hopefully, it comes sooner rather than later!

Share with us your favorite Spider-Man moments to celebrate! And again, happy birthday Spider-Man!