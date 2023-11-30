Hannah Davis Net Worth: $11 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Models

Net Worth: $11 Million

Date of Birth:May 5, 1990 (33 years old)

Place of Birth:Saint Thomas

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)

Profession:Fashion Model

Nationality:United States of America

What is Hannah Davis’s Net Worth?

Analyzing Hannah Davis’s multifaceted career over the past few weeks, it’s clear that her $11 million net worth is a reflection of her significant impact in the modeling industry and beyond. Her journey from an athlete to a renowned fashion model demonstrates a blend of talent, versatility, and determination.

Hannah Davis, who gained widespread recognition for her stunning appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, epitomizes the essence of a modern fashion icon. Her work with high-profile brands like Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret, and Levi’s highlights her status as a sought-after model in the fashion world. This, combined with her marriage to Derek Jeter, has amplified her presence in the public eye, adding to her appeal and influence.

Her athletic background, including her time on the Caribbean National tennis team and the Virgin Islands National Volleyball Team, showcases her diverse skill set, which extends beyond the realm of modeling. Hannah Davis’s ability to excel in both the sports and fashion industries exemplifies her dynamic and captivating persona, making her a significant figure in both domains.

Early Life

Davis came into the world on May 5, 1990, in St. Thomas, located in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The third child of Deborah and Conn Davis, she spent her formative years frequently visiting the sandy shores. Davis initiated her tennis journey at the tender age of eight and swiftly became a standout player on the Caribbean National tennis team, actively participating in the Caribbean Tennis Circuit.

Career

Davis embarked on her modeling journey during her teenage years, marking the beginning of a flourishing career. One of her notable early achievements was her participation in the 2006 Ralph Lauren Blue Label campaigns, where she graced the runway for the brand’s Spring/Summer show. This marked the inception of her association with Ralph Lauren, as she later became the face of the Ralph Rocks fragrance, featuring prominently in various print campaigns for the perfume.

Her international recognition continued to grow, with Davis gracing the cover of the Italian magazine “D” twice in 2006. Mexico’s “Elle” magazine featured her on the cover in August 2009, and in September 2012, she became the cover girl for France’s “FHM” magazine. South Africa’s “FHM” featured her on its cover in April 2013.

From 2013 onwards, Davis secured a spot in the coveted “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” for five consecutive editions, ultimately earning the cover model status in 2015. Beyond this, her modeling portfolio expanded to include collaborations with renowned brands such as Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s. Her versatility shone through in both print advertisements and televised commercials for these iconic labels. Notably, she also portrayed the DirecTV Genie in commercials for DirecTV.

Davis demonstrated her on-screen presence by making appearances in both film and television. Her acting credits include a three-episode stint as Baby G in “Rush” between 2009 and 2010, a cameo as herself on an episode of “Project Runway” in 2015, and hosting duties on “Project Runway: Junior” from 2015 to 2017. Adding to her filmography, Davis secured a role in the 2015 film “Vacation.” Beyond the entertainment realm, she showcased her competitive side on “Hollywood Game Night” in 2016 and made memorable appearances on “The Rachael Ray Show” in 2017. Her involvement in the news program “Extra” began in the same year, with a total of eight episodes featuring her as a regular guest.

In a significant personal and professional decision, Davis chose to be professionally billed under her married name, Hannah Jeter, starting in 2016. This transition coincided with her continued success, evident in her appearance in the 2022 sports documentary “The Captain,” where she shared insights into the remarkable career of her husband, Derek Jeter. Hannah Jeter’s multifaceted career trajectory exemplifies her resilience, versatility, and enduring impact in the world of modeling and entertainment.

Personal Life

Davis and New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter commenced their romantic journey in 2015. Confirming widespread speculation, Jeter announced their engagement in November of the same year. The couple exchanged vows on July 9, 2016, amidst the picturesque landscapes of Napa Valley. Their familial bliss expanded with the arrival of their first daughter in August 2017, followed by a second daughter in January 2019, and a third in December 2021.

The path to parenthood for Davis was marked by challenges, particularly with high-risk pregnancies for her first two children. The birth of her second daughter necessitated an emergency hysterectomy, underscoring the complexities she faced. In her post-pregnancy journey, Davis openly shared her adoption of the intermittent fasting method as a means of shedding postpartum weight.

As Davis celebrates her one-year anniversary with intermittent fasting, her life’s narrative is intertwined with the milestones of love, family, and resilience in the face of health challenges.

