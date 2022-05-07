‘Halo’ Actor Pablo Schreiber Addresses the Wolverine Rumors

It was in March that the internet rumor mill went up in flames when Pablo Schreiber declared that he has had informal talks with Marvel about a potential role in their Cinematic Universe, before naming Wolverine as the hero he’d want to play above all others.

Naturally, reports spread that the actor was being groomed to take on Hugh Jackman‘s role as Logan, with his mutton chops and claws, but these two assertions weren’t mutually exclusive. The truth is that Schrieber has spoken to Marvel more than once, and since childhood he’s been a huge fan of Wolverine and the internet has linked them together.

In a new interview with GQ, the Halo star sought to dispel the continuous rumors by stating that while he has not spoken to Kevin Feige’s company specifically about taking on the role of Logan’s rebooted version, but he is definitely open to it.

“No, it was totally blown out of proportion, as all these things are the moment you mention Wolverine, or anything like that. Somebody asked me who my favorite superhero was, and in interviews I’ve said Wolverine a few times. I grew up with him. The follow-up was, “Would you ever be interested in playing Wolverine?” Of course, who wouldn’t be interested in that? “Have you ever had talks with Marvel?” I was like, “Yes, of course. We’ve had talks with Marvel,” because we have been talking with Marvel since the beginning of my career.

Every time I do something new, they’re watching, they’re interested, and we’ve been looking for different things to do. There were never any actual conversations about Wolverine, the character, as it pertains to me, and as far as I know, there is no plan for a Wolverine sequel. That’s a franchise that was closed so well. The last installment was literally nominated for an Oscar. I don’t know where you really go from there.”

That isn’t to imply it won’t eventually occur, but you have to be extremely careful how you handle internet fan-casting in a public forum, since people might get carried away.