Halle Berry Doesn’t Regret Starring In Terrible Catwoman! It Made Her A Ton Of Money!

Do you remember the Catwoman film that starred Halle Berry? I do, and I wish I didn’t. With that being said, I think Berry is an incredibly talented actress, I just don’t think the Catwoman film was very good. Still, Halle Berry doesn’t regret starring in the terrible Catwoman film. Why? Well, that’s easy! It made her a whole bunch of money!

To be honest, if it could make me a ton of money I’d have been Catwoman too… but I don’t think the outfit would have looked very good on me.

It’s been a really long time since the film came out, all the way back in 2004. The film is seventeen years old at this point and is generally considered one of the worse DC movies that exist.

The film didn’t even manage to make its budget back. It cost approximately $100 million to make and only ended up making about $82 million. Catwoman was never going to spawn its own cinematic universe, it seems.

Still, Berry revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that she has no regrets about being the titular Catwoman. She says it made her a ton of money and really helped her out financially.

She discussed how even winning awards didn’t exactly give her access to any roles she wanted, claiming ” I thought they were going to just back up the truck and drop them off at my house, right?” Berry said. “When you have a historic win like that, you think, ‘Oh, this is going to fundamentally change.’ It did fundamentally change me, but it didn’t change my place in the business overnight. I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way.”

Well, Halle Berry doesn’t regret starring in Catwoman and we can’t blame her. Maybe she’ll get her chance to redeem herself, after all, the Multiverse is a strange place! What did you guys think of Catwoman? Let us know in the comments!