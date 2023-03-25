Halle Berry, 56, Looks Absolutely Stunning in Her New Steamy Nude Photos!

Halle Berry is steaming things up.

On Wednesday, the 56-year-old starlet took to Instagram to reveal her daring and beautiful nude selfies in the bathroom mirror. Her glass was fogged up as she crossed her arms over herself and snapped two elegant photos. “hump day self love,” boldly wrote the actress below with a single white heart emoji completing her post!

Fans flooded Berry’s comment section.

“Halleblurry,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Immediately has flashbacks of the topless scene from Swordfish.”

“Don’t do that to us Ms. Berry,” another added.

The “Monster’s Ball” actress wore her natural, curly hair in front of her face and a few gold rings as accessories.

Berry recently made an appearance at the 95th Annual Academy Awards with boyfriend Van Hunt.

The star presented the award for best actress to Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Halle Berry and Michelle Yeoh are the only two women of color awarded the highly coveted prize, with Ms.Berry being honored in 2002.

The Oscar-winning actress will soon be seen in three new films.

The acclaimed director of “Bruised” is not only executive producing, but also taking the lead role in Netflix’s sci-fi movie “The Mothership.” She portrays Sara Morse, a mother leading an ordinary life on her farm until she comes across an extraterrestrial object right beneath her home. Along with her children, she embarks on an adventurous mission to find their father who mysteriously disappeared for one year.

Berry is also starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix spy thriller “Our Man From Jersey.” She plays Wahlberg’s ex-girlfriend Roxanne, who “recruits him in a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission.”

“A family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years,” a plot synopsis for the film says. “Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real.”