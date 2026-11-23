A November 22 video confirmed the Hawkeye star’s casting. Disney has set a December 18 theatrical release.

Spoiler notice. This article discusses the premise of Hawkeye and the post-credits scene in The Marvels.

Marvel Studios confirmed on Sunday, November 22, that Hailee Steinfeld will return as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday. The announcement came in a video shared on Instagram during promotion for Disney’s animated Hexed. In the clip, Steinfeld finds a director’s chair prepared for a different movie from the one she is there to discuss. The Doomsday label and the studio’s caption supply the news: the character who picked up a bow in Hawkeye is part of the next Avengers film.

Brian Galindo reported the confirmation for TheWrap on November 22. Disney’s own movie listing sets the U.S. theatrical release for December 18, 2026. Anthony and Joe Russo direct, and Robert Downey Jr. plays Victor von Doom. The Instagram video confirms that Steinfeld plays Bishop again. It gives no plot details, screen time or team assignment. There is plenty to understand about the casting before the film reveals any of those things.

Marvel Entertainment’s official Hawkeye trailer introduces Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The new casting confirmation came separately through Marvel’s November 22 Instagram video.

A character introduced through television

Hawkeye premiered on Disney+ in 2021, with Jeremy Renner returning as Clint Barton and Steinfeld introducing Kate Bishop. The pairing gave the series two people at different points in their work. Barton had participated in several Avengers films and came into the series with all of that experience. Bishop had reasons to admire him and ambitions of her own. She was accomplished with a bow, but the show could give her time to learn what it meant to act as a hero when events stopped following the plan she had in mind.

The two characters’ shared skill makes the differences between them legible. A story about handing down a role can become an exercise in getting the costume right. Hawkeye had more room than that. It could show how a younger person asked for help, how someone accustomed to working a situation alone responded and what each brought to an ordinary conversation. That is the part of the introduction that travels most easily into another project. Bishop’s identity comes from how she approaches an assignment as well as from what she carries.

The basic dynamic draws on a comic-book precedent. Marvel’s reading guide for Hawkeye: My Life as a Weapon puts Clint Barton and Kate Bishop next to each other in its account of the series. It offers a point of entry into their work together on the page. The television project has its own story, and its version of Bishop belongs to the screen continuity. The comics are still a useful way to see why a title associated with one archer can also make room for someone with a different voice and a different set of relationships.

What The Marvels already put on screen

Steinfeld later appeared in a post-credits scene in The Marvels, released in 2023. Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, approaches Bishop about bringing people together. That scene matters here because it gives Bishop a screen credit after Hawkeye and puts her in conversation with a lead introduced in another title. TheWrap notes the appearance in its account of the casting. It gives viewers a documented point of continuity to revisit before the December film.

A post-credits exchange and a casting announcement answer separate questions. The first establishes that two characters have met and had a conversation. The second establishes that Bishop will be in a specific upcoming movie. How those pieces relate is a question for that movie. Holding to what the screen and studio have provided leaves a substantial change on its own. Marvel is bringing a character introduced in a television series into the cast of a theatrical Avengers release after a previous, brief appearance in a feature.

That trajectory is one reason ensemble casting can interest people who do not keep track of every title. Viewers arrive with different prior experiences of a character. Some will know Bishop through several episodes. Others may remember the shorter appearance or be meeting her for the first time. An ensemble has to give enough information that the new viewer can tell why she is in a scene while leaving room for recognition among people who already know her. How filmmakers achieve that is a question of introductions, dialogue and the distribution of attention.

The announcement takes its cue from a director’s chair

The method of confirmation is unusually economical. The chair is a familiar object from a production or publicity setup. Its label can communicate a name and a project at a glance, and the fact that Steinfeld is promoting a different Disney movie gives her a simple reason to notice it. The video can therefore tell the audience about a casting decision without showing a frame of Doomsday or asking them to know a detail from its story. The studio’s caption makes the identity explicit.

A chair has also been part of how the film’s large cast has been publicized. The recognizable format reminds viewers that the announcement concerns who is present. It avoids resolving anything about the order in which people arrive in a scene or whether two actors appear together. From an editorial standpoint, it provides exactly enough to distinguish a studio announcement from a speculative casting item. The trick is brief because the physical object carries most of the message.

Where the December release stands

The U.S. date remains December 18. The directors previously made Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and Disney presents Doomsday as another theatrical entry in the series. If a reader wants a focused look at this particular piece of casting before seeing it, Hawkeye provides the fuller character introduction. The Marvels supplies the later encounter that helps locate Bishop on the screen timeline. That is a manageable route through the relevant material without making any claim about what a moviegoer will need to watch in advance.

The significance of the news is the change from a possibility to an identified role. Steinfeld’s Hawkeye character has a confirmed place in the new release, and the project revealed it using a moment from promotion for a separate film. The rest of the character’s work remains inside Doomsday. For now, fans can reconnect with the version of Kate Bishop who learned what to do with the responsibilities she wanted, and they have a firm date for when that character reaches the next Avengers movie.

Sources

Marvel Studios Confirms Hailee Steinfeld’s Return as Hawkeye in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ — TheWrap, Brian Galindo, November 22, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday — Disney Movies, Undated listing, checked November 23, 2026

Marvel’s casting confirmation during Hexed promotion — Marvel Studios and Disney Animation on Instagram, linked by TheWrap, November 22, 2026

Hawkeye: My Life as a Weapon — Marvel Comics, Undated series guide, checked November 23, 2026

Disney+ Debuts Official Trailer and Teaser Poster for Marvel Studios’ ‘Hawkeye’ — Disney+ Press, September 13, 2021

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