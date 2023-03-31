Gwyneth Paltrow Wins in Ski Crash Lawsuit, Has Parting Message for Man Who Sued Her

On Thursday, a jury upheld Gwyneth Paltrow‘s innocence in the $300,000 negligence case brought on by a Utah man two years ago.

In 2016, Terry Sanderson was assigned 100 percent responsibility for the ski crash, and consequently is liable to pay $1 in damages as well as his legal fees.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Paltrow said, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge [Kent] Holmberg and the jury and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

As Paltrow exited the court, she tenderly reached out and put her hand on Sanderson’s shoulder while conveying her well wishes, saying, “I wish you well.” To this, he gratefully replied “Thank you dear” to reporters standing outside the courthouse as shared by Associated Press.

Sanderson first asserted that Paltrow inflicted a “permanent traumatic brain injury” upon him when she rear-ended him while skiing in 2016 at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City.

Sanderson’s initial lawsuit against Paltrow and the two involved parties stood at a whopping $3.1 million, yet it was swiftly dismissed by the judge. The ski resort and instructor were removed from his suit ultimately leaving him to sue for just $300,000; however, Paltrow countered with only $1 offered in damages plus her attorney fees.

Attorneys for Gwyneth Paltrow are claiming that her ski collision accuser’s recollection of the event does not correlate with reality.

The Academy Award-winner’s lawyer, Stephen Owens, also provided a statement to Fox News Digital: “We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in – this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right.”

As the jury departed for deliberation, an attorney representing multiple news outlets advocated that a still camera and video camera should be present to capture reactions from the plaintiff, defendant and counsel. Promptly following this argument, the judge granted permission for such recordings.

In an unsettling ski crash, the Plaintiff claims Gwyneth Paltrow caused three near-fatal experiences after colliding.

Throughout the eight-day trial, multiple expert witnesses spanning neurologists to first responders took the stand. Additionally, Sanderson and Paltrow delivered their own testimonies.

Sanderson accused Gwyneth Paltrow of not only crashing into him while skiing down the Bandana run on Flagstaff Mountain, but also fleeing after causing the accident. The collision is said to have left him with a “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain and suffering” alongside emotional distress and disfigurement according to court documents. This has deprived him from enjoying life as he did before his unfortunate ordeal.

According to Owens, the actress has been subject to relentless scrutiny for the last two weeks as she faces each day of her trial.

Lawrence Buhler, Sanderson’s lawyer, pointed out that his recurrent concussion symptoms were lasting and emphasized that the case was “not about fame,” but rather “about an individual’s life.”

Apple and Moses, Paltrow’s beloved kids, were expected to appear in court on behalf of their mother; however due to time limitations, only the depositions given by them were read in court.

Moses, who was 9 years old at the time of the collision, said in his deposition, “I did not see the actual collision.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial was a star-studded affair, featuring celebrities like Taylor Swift, Tom Brady and Oprah!

“I did not see it, but I recall the events following it,” Apple recalled. She said she was “11 or 12” at the time of the incident.

The “akespeare in Love” actress testified that she believed sexual assault was taking place when Sanderson collided with her, and expressed extreme distress afterwards.

“I was confused at first, and I didn’t know exactly what was happening. It’s a very strange thing to be happening on a ski slope,” she recalled. “I froze, and I would say I got very upset a couple seconds later.”

Paltrow said it felt like they were “spooning” when the two fell to the ground. She also said that she was not claiming she was sexually assaulted but rather that was “what went through [her] mind when it happened.”

She has steadfastly maintained that Sanderson deliberately collided with her and then, after being checked by a Deer Valley Resort ski instructor, she was given the all-clear to go. Additionally, the 50-year-old actress alleges in her countersuit that Sanderson admitted he had no recollection of what happened at the time of the accident.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s harrowing account of her ski accident could give the actress an advantage in court as legal pundits weigh in on the evidence for her case.

Prior to his ski accident, Sanderson had already endured a stroke that limited the vision in his right eye.

During the trial, two out of Sanderson’s three daughters took the stand to give their testimony – Polly Grasham and Shae Herath. Both sisters spoke about how they noticed a shift in their father’s behavior since his ski accident.

After a heated cross-examination, Owens eventually had to take responsibility for his courtroom actions and apologize to Grasham.

Owens tried to make amends and said, “I’m sorry for how I was behaving before. You really care about your dad.” However, their heated argument soon resumed again a few moments later.

He asked about Grasham’s sister, Jenny, describing Sanderson as “anal-retentive,” to which Grasham said, “I’m thinking that word came up with my older sister because I don’t even know what anal-retentive means … if you’re talking type A? I would not call him anal-retentive, no.”

Owens attempted to clarify his words by saying, “It has nothing to do with our butts.” Grasham ended her testimony with, “Yeah, let’s move on.”

When questioned if her father had any issues with mental health in the past, Grasham replied, “My father never seemed to have trouble managing his emotions.”

Grasham realized something was “terribly wrong” with her father more than one year after the collision in Park City, Utah.

“His processing speeds,” she said, were slower and “the effort that it took, definitely when we were in person … I felt like, wow.”

“I almost expected drool to be coming out of his mouth because he was not engaged with anyone and had taken himself to a remote corner,” Grasham added.

The jury listened carefully to Sanderson’s friend, Craig Ramon and ex-girlfriend Karlene Davidson. Reportedly, Ramon was skiing nearby when he heard a scream before the incident took place. Owens examined “300 pages” of transcript which included a record from Ramon who couldn’t recall if Paltrow had equipped herself with helmet or goggles on that fateful day; furthermore, there was also evidence of her taking photos with ski patrol after the mishap.

“She just had a blank look on her face,” he recalled of the Marvel Cinematic Universe star after the crash, which left Sanderson briefly unconscious and requiring medical attention on the slopes in addition to an emergency room visit the following day.

One of Paltrow’s ski instructors had reportedly asked Ramon if he knew “that your buddy just took out Gwyneth Paltrow.”

When Davidson and Sanderson were an item at the time of the crash, their relationship unraveled shortly after. She portrayed Terry as a person who was “fun-loving, merry, and highly motivated” with “plenty of vigor.” After that tragedy took place, she noted how he began to distance himself from her.

“He had no joy left in his life,” she recalled. “Not knowing what he was dealing with, I thought it was relationship-status things, and so I blame a lot of it on that … and now looking back, I think there was a lot going on.”