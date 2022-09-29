Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Nude Image of Herself Covered in Gold for 50th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow, an Oscar-winning actress, recently took to Instagram to share a nude photo of herself painted in gold to celebrate her 50th birthday. In the caption, she reflected on how she’s feeling about getting older.

The star collaborated with her wellness and lifestyle company, Goop, on the photo shoot and she explained on Goop’s blog why she marks milestones in such a freeing way.

Paltrow said: “I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing,”

Many of her followers wished her happy birthday in the comments on one of the star’s revealing Instagram photos.

“It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun,” she said.

Paltrow went on to say that she believes society should reevaluate its definition of age and beauty, explaining that “I think aging is actually a beautiful thing. We just need to open our perceptions. As you become more yourself, in integrity, your life really opens up.”

Paltrow has previously talked about turning 50 on the Goop blog, as she recently pondered her notions on getting older and how she regrets not being her genuine self throughout her life.

She explained: “I have hurt people, never intentionally, but I have done so just the same. I have let people down by not being who they needed me to be. I have betrayed myself to keep the peace.”

The actor also talked about what she sees for the rest of her life, saying that she’d like to “slow down,” and “retreat a little bit.”

Paltrow stated that she intends to exercise more compassion over the next 50 years.