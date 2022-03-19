Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Set Photos Released

The third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is now filming, with Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista spotted on their way to the set in full makeup to reprise their roles as their iconic characters.

Fans will get to see the ragtag cosmic misfits this summer in Thor: Love and Thunder, with Zoe Saldana’s Gamora rumored to be the only one absent, despite the fact that the cosmic threequel won’t premiere in theaters until May 2023.

The two were spotted getting out of a sleek black vehicle and into the Mantis costume, which includes prosthetic eyes. In addition to donning his usual Drax getup under a long blue poncho, Bautista was also seen exiting the set wearing full Drax makeup while carrying a big backpack. You may view behind-the-scenes images below.

BREAKING: Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista traveling to set for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!! pic.twitter.com/GFYilqiFJC — Guardians of The Galaxy Updates (@guardiansupdate) March 18, 2022

When the Guardians journeyed to Quill’s father’s planet in Vol. 2, Mantis joined the team when they discovered a frightened subject who had been attempting to calm the Celestial being to sleep. She has already demonstrated her considerable clout, though, by soothing both the Celestial Ego and Mad Titan Thanos for short durations of time into a comatose state.

Drax has provided some of the most hilarious lines in his MCU film appearances, even if Bautista isn’t a fan that he’s been reduced to comic relief. In Avengers: Infinity War, Drax completely improvised his famous “Why is Gamora?” line, and he’s displayed great chemistry with Mantis that James Gunn would want to see the two in a spin-off series.

It’s safe to assume that if the actors are on set, they’ll survive whatever ordeal they’re going through in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is excellent news for Marvel fans who could use some happiness after the death of Iron Man and the loss of Captain America.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5, 2023