‘Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ is a ‘Real Masterpiece,’ Says Actor Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt‘s comments on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shouldn’t be disregarded as nothing more than hyperbole, because everyone involved in any project will claim it to be the finest thing they’ve ever done, since that would contradict the purpose.

With that in mind, the actor understands what makes a popular blockbuster succeed since the first two installments have grossed more than $1.5 billion at the box office, with Parks and Rec alum also having played a crucial part in four of the 16 highest-grossing films ever produced.

Even now, though, I believe that one day there will be a true masterpiece of cinematic storytelling as a result of this approach. Pratt told Digital Spy:

“It’s fantastic. James Gunn just watched a rough assembly the other day. I called him yesterday. We Facetimed, and he’s very, very proud of the work that everyone’s done. He said it’s the best work all of us have ever done. He feels very, very confident. The script was amazing. And I can say with utter confidence that he’s made a true masterpiece, and I just cannot wait for people to see it. It’s James Gunn. He did all three movies, which is really rare and really special in the world of big box-office trilogies.”

By the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is released, seven years will have passed since the previous film, so let’s hope that Pratt is correct in his assertions and that Gunn delivers a fitting conclusion.