Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Teases Return of Original Ravagers Crew

When James Gunn closed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with no less than five post-credits sequences, he shattered a Marvel Cinematic Universe record. However, there was one in particular that appeared to be setting up for something much bigger.

The first act saw Stakar Ogord, one of the stingers, rejoin his original Ravagers, who were all played by familiar actors. The rest of the crew was made up of Michael Rosenbaum’s Martinex, Ving Rhames’ Charlie-27, Michelle Yeoh’s Aleta Ogord, and Miley Cyrus as the voice of Maineframe.

On paper, it’s an ensemble that would headline its own feature film or Disney Plus spinoff series, something Gunn didn’t try to deny when asked by a fan on Twitter.

You never know — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2022

It’s no surprise that the filmmaker is well-known for debunking false rumours and far-out theories on social media. It’s fascinating that he was so blatant in teasing the future of Stallone’s team, especially because we know the veteran action star is returning for Vol. 3. Marvel Studios currently has over 30 film and television projects under development.

The inclusion of Michelle Yeoh’s significant supporting role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as Ying Nan might throw a chronological spanner into the works, but we still have 13 months until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives, and we’ll learn the answers for ourselves.