‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’ Director James Gunn Explains Where It Fits in the MCU Timeline

James Gunn has now revealed further information about the yet-to-air The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special, as well as where it fits in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

On Twitter, Gunn responded to a fan who inquired about the film’s position in the MCU. According to Comic-Con news, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin Phase five, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Phase four. The Guardians Holiday Special will be the final chapter of the Phase 4 timeline, according to Gunn.

The Guardians Holiday Special is the epilogue of Phase 4. 🎅👍 https://t.co/9mDfmn25tH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2022

Although Gunn couldn’t reveal where the movies sit in the MCU timeline. According to him during filming, he didn’t know where the films fit into the continuity of Marvel when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He only found out about it during Comic-Con.

I didn’t know Vol 3 was Phase 5 until the presentation at Comicon. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2022

Gunn informed fans that this special is canon to the MCU, and it’s a must-see before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 drops.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director has worked on both previous installments in 2014 and 2018. In 2018, there was a controversy surrounding tweets that were deemed to be “poorly-tasteful.” This resulted in Gunn being let go by Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios receiving negative reaction from fans, and Gunn working with DC to direct The Suicide Squad in 2021. While the cast of The Guardians of the Galaxy rallied behind him, Gunn released a public apology that eventually led to his reinstatement into the MCU.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special is expected to be released in December 2022.