Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Announced! Awesome Trailer Gets Us Hyped For The Game!

As all gamers in the world know, E3 is currently happening! Unfortunately, in my opinion, it hasn’t been full of very exciting announcements! That’s all personal opinion though, and I know many people are excited for Battlefield and a ton of other games! One game that really stuck out to me, though, was Guardians Of The Galaxy presented at the Square Enix showcase.

After the debacle that was Avengers, it looks like GOTG will not be taking a page from any of Marvel’s Avengers pages. Instead of an online, grindy kind of game Guardians Of The Galaxy is a single-player experience. The game will feature an awesome, immersive story that your choices will actually affect.

Here’s the trailer, so you can check it out for yourselves. Warning: it’s awesome.

The trailer has a bit of everything! You can certainly see the core personalities of each member of the GOTG! The way they play off each other and there are some seriously awesome and hilarious moments to be witnessed.

We saw Drax throw Rocket across a gap, Gamora threaten Rocket, and even Mantis made a short appearance in the trailer. The beginning of the trailer, with them all being arrested, is very reminiscent of the first Guardians Of The Galaxy film!

With this game focusing on the single player there’ s really good chance this game is actually good! It would be awesome to see the Guardians team get an awesome video game! Well, another awesome video game.

Telltale did a Guardians Of The Galaxy game a few years ago! Even though it was more of an interactive story, the writing was really good. It also opened with the shocking death of Thanos at their hands.

Guardians Of The Galaxy will be out later this year. October 26, 2021 to be precise. You can find the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.