‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn and ‘Peacemaker’ Star Jennifer Holland Get Married – Pictures!

James Gunn, director, and Jennifer Holland, actress, got married in Aspen, Colorado. The couple married in a romantic ceremony in Aspen, Colorado, with friends and family including “Guardians of the Galaxy” castmembers Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Karen Gillan.

James shared the happy news on Twitter, writing: “This weekend I was lucky enough to marry my best friend the love of my life, @jennlholland.”

“We got married here in Aspen, Colorado at Dunbar Ranch. A moose interrupted the beginning of the ceremony! For those who don’t know, moose are the most dangerous wild mammals in North America. But the big dude just wandered by. @MatthewLillard yelled out, ‘It’s James’ Dad!’

“I was lucky to have my brother @seangunn (who battled through altitude sickness) as the officiant. He killed it. Our bridesmaids groomsmen were awesome. Jenn’s Matron-of-Honor was my sister Beth my best man was Stevie Blackehart. Jenn’s brother Bill walked her down the aisle.”

“Thanks to @OriginalFunko for our cake toppers! They matched my tux and Jenn’s gown perfectly – in fact they did such a great job, Jenn wouldn’t let me see her Funko before the wedding!

“The day after the wedding we played games out in the Field of Dreams at Dunbar Ranch. We had a big Marvel Vs DC softball game with jerseys and everything. @RookerOnline played on both teams!

“I can’t begin to thank all the amazing people who helped us. I don’t have all their Twitter handles, but check my IG for links. But a special thanks to @EKSEVENTS for putting it all together to @JMarlowPhotos Jess Miglio for the photography.”

He added: “Being joined at our wedding by our #GotG, #TheSuicideSquad #Peacemaker families made things that much sweeter. All photos by the great @jonnymarlow!”

Jennifer added: “James! Thank you for sharing your love, life and family with me. Thank you for choosing me, for elevating me, and for always making me belly laugh. Here’s to many more years to follow the first extraordinary 7.”