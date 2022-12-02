‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Trailer Released

The third and final movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is coming soon, as the franchise released the trailer for the film.

The first trailer for “GOTG Vol. 3” was released on Thursday. It showed the group of heroes who have relatively esoteric origins in the Marvel comic books. But thanks to the guidance of director James Gunn, they have become one of the most beloved groups in the MCU.

The teaser clip shows high drama among the interstellar adventurers, who include Starlord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper).

Rocket is seen in the trailer a lot, including in a flashback scene when he was a little space-raccoon. This gives viewers some backstory about him.

Gamora is not present as much as she was in past movies. This is because she lost her memories in the movie “Avengers: Endgame“. Marvel fans are curious to see how she will be included in the new movie and if she will remember her friends (and her love for Peter Quill/Starlord).

But as always, the interplanetary action is set to great music. This time, it’s a throwback song called “In the Meantime” by Spacehog from 1994.

The soundtrack for the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie might be a little more modern. The first two movies had music from the 60s and 70s, but this trailer has music from the 80s and 90s.

Since “Endgame” came out in 2019, the same crew has been seen in other movies. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” came out in 2017 and then they were in “Thor: Love and Thunder” this summer and also the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” last week.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” blasts into theaters on May 5, 2023.