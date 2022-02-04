GTA 6 Finally Confirmed

The wait is finally over. Rockstar has now confirmed that it’s working on a new Grand Theft Auto game, and that it’s “very far advanced.”

In a new press release, a Rockstar representative stated:

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.

On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!”

According to Kotaku, Grand Theft Auto 6 was already in development in 2020, but it was far from completion. In 2021, the game’s release date was updated several times, with 2022 and 2023 being the most popular. The game was also said to be coming in 2024 or 2025.

However, the game’s website offers no more information beyond what was detailed there in terms of a release date. As for the game itself, Rockstar hasn’t said anything further at this time or given a timetable for doing so. According to previous rumors, the initial version of GTA 6 might be smaller than GTA 5, with future updates adding onto it. According to recent reports, the game will return to a Miami-inspired Vice City setting and that Rockstar may have sneakily included a first screenshot into the GTA Trilogy remasters.

Last year, Rockstar filed a new mechanism for NPC navigation, which some people believe will be used in the next GTA game. The goal of the system is to produce more realistic traffic behavior, as well as more lifelike road users – particularly with regard to its usefulness in a “multiplayer network gaming community.”

According to reports, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in 2024 or 2025.

Dan Houser, the co-founder of Rockstar Games who wrote all of the GTA games from 2 to 5 as well as the Red Dead series, Bully, and Max Payne 3, has left the company. His brother Sam Houser continues to work on the game.