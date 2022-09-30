‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Claims Spinoff with Fan-Favorite Co-Star is Needed

Sarah Drew, who plays Dr. April Kepner on Grey’s Anatomy, has been campaigning for a spinoff that would center around her character and Jesse Williams’ Dr. Jackson Avery. Drew played Dr. April Kepner on Grey’s Anatomy from Seasons 6 through 14 before returning in Season 17 to assist Williams with the conclusion of his narrative. She was last seen in the 400th episode, which aired during Season 18. In the elevator, April and Jackson kissed again, suggesting that they had rekindled their relationship.

“So many people ask me about a ‘Japril’ spinoff, and Jesse and I have both been very verbal about how much we would love to see something like that happen,” Drew told Entertainment Tonight at the Variety Power of Women event on Wednesday. “We love working together. We love that relationship and any opportunity to get to see them onscreen together more, I think a lot of people would be happy about that.”

Drew added that they would be happy with working together more often.

According to Drew, there are no current plans for a “Japril” spinoff. However, she did believe the 400th episode left the door open for a new series. “When I came back for the 400th it was like three weeks before we started shooting. So you never know! That door is always open,” she told ET.

This isn’t the first time Drew has expressed his desire to create a spinoff with Williams.

“When I read the script, even just going on set to get my COVID test before we started shooting it, running into crew members and they were like, ‘Oh, we thought this was a spinoff,'” Drew said in May 2021 It appears to be preparing for a fantastic trip. But I was like, “It feels like it’s setting up for a really great journey. And I was like, ‘I know.’ How amazing and needed is a show about racial justice in the medical field and inequity and equality. How amazing would that be?” What an incredible and necessary show about racial justice in the medical sector. How amazing would that be?”

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy is about to face its biggest challenge in nearly two decades: retaining Ellen Pompeo. Although she will continue narrating the series as Dr. Meredith Grey, Pompeo will only appear in the first eight episodes of Season 19. A whole new generation of interns has arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, so fans can follow a new group of characters. Drew said this week that she has complete confidence in the show’s continued success and Pompeo continuing to have a successful career.

“I know that when I’m behind the camera and part of the creative process and producing and writing and directing, I am activated on all cylinders, on every level,” she told ET. “And acting, you know, I get to dive into some piece of it, but getting to do all of the stuff it’s so exciting, it’s such an exhilarating ride. So yeah, I wish her the best. I think it’s gonna be awesome.”

Catch up on all the drama of Grey’s Anatomy by streaming the last few episodes of Season 18 this week, leading up to the premiere of Season 19 on ABC.