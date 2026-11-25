Wilson and Ryan Nelson produced the November 20 single, a new composition by Jim McCormick, Payton Smith and Cole Phillips.

Gretchen Wilson has added a new Christmas song to her country catalog with “J.O.Y.,” released November 20 on Redneck Records and distributed through Thirty Tigers. Her official site is featuring the single, and it appeared in Williamson Source’s November 23 Nashville-area music roundup. Rebecca O’Connor’s release coverage for Country Evolution identifies three writers, Jim McCormick, Payton Smith and Cole Phillips. Wilson produced the recording with Ryan Nelson, giving her a second role beyond singing the track.

The release belongs to the stretch of the calendar when a new holiday recording can get lost among many familiar ones. Wilson has taken the route of recording a new composition. That means it has to introduce its subject and its personality without borrowing the audience’s memory of an established carol. It also gives the producer a different decision to make about how quickly to signal Christmas. A listener can recognize the seasonal setting through the lyric and the sound, but the title is also designed to work as a new hook.

Hear the official release of “J.O.Y.” on Gretchen Wilson’s YouTube music channel.

What the credits say about the recording

The distinction between writer, producer and singer is especially useful here. Calling the single an original song describes the composition’s place outside the catalog of holiday standards. It does not mean Wilson wrote it. The reporting from Country Evolution and the release item carried by The Chris & Sandy Show give the writing to McCormick, Smith and Phillips. The recording credit belongs to Wilson and Nelson. The combination helps explain how a listener can hear a project as an individual artist’s statement even when several people bring different work to it.

The artists’ roles are concrete at the practical level. A writer can give a phrase the shape of a call someone will remember after the song has ended. A producer helps determine whether that call should feel different from words that arrive in the verse. The singer can make the difference register in the way a sound ends or in the amount of time given to an initial consonant. The same refrain may be clearly present on a written page and feel far more welcoming after the recording has created enough room around it.

The distribution credit also offers a useful check for listeners looking up the track by title. “J.O.Y.” can be hard to separate from other songs built around the same word. The performer, release date and label are better identifiers in a playlist search than punctuation alone. Wilson’s own website points to the single and Apple Music lists it under her name. The single is a discrete release rather than an announcement of a new holiday album, and it can be approached on its own terms.

What an original song has to do in December

The main challenge for a new seasonal song is that the category is already recognizable. A few images can establish a time of year quickly. If those images do all the work, one recording can blur into another. The writers’ answer on “J.O.Y.” is to use the title as a repeated piece of language rather than making it a generic label on a playlist. The letters bring a recognizable sound and pacing to the refrain, so a listener can remember what it feels like even after the rest of the verse has passed.

That approach is different from making a new version of a standard. A familiar song can operate on the tension between the way listeners remember a melody and the pace the new singer chooses. On a first hearing of “J.O.Y.,” the audience has to learn both the melody and the route to the next time the letters arrive. An effective seasonal original gives that new information a clear role. It can make a listener smile at the words while giving them a way to recognize the next chorus without looking at a screen.

There is also a practical question about what happens between returns to the title. A hook keeps its effect when surrounding phrases give it a different distance from the listener. A verse can feel closer and more conversational. A refrain can make space for a listener to join. A holiday release often ends up in environments where people are doing other things, so it helps when the broad shape can be recognized in parts. That is a musical reason to make a title clear without simply making every part of the track compete for attention.

Where it fits in a Wilson listening session

The artist’s site also supplies a broader account of Wilson’s country work. Her long association with “Redneck Woman” gives an easy reference point for listeners who know her from one of her best-known singles. A holiday track has a different subject and a different job. The connection worth listening for is how explicitly she can mark a phrase through timing. Recognition can come from where she lets a word settle or how much energy she brings to the start of a line. A familiar voice can make an unfamiliar title easier to place.

One straightforward listening comparison is to put “J.O.Y.” after a seasonal recording you already recognize. Pay attention to how long it takes to identify the subject in each and when you can join the refrain. The earlier track may take a single measure to establish both because you already know it. Wilson’s new one has to establish the pattern in real time. Finding the return on a second listen is a sign the composition has supplied something beyond the general familiarity of a Christmas setting.

The November 20 date is the actual release date, and the November 23 roundup gives this week’s listeners a point at which to find it among other Nashville releases. The cleanest reason to give it time remains the work on the track itself. Wilson and Nelson have to present the title immediately enough to stick and clearly enough for the rest of the song to lead back to it. Those are practical recording decisions, and they offer something listeners can hear the first time they press play.

For fans building a playlist from new releases, the credits suggest one more comparison. Put the track beside another song written by one of its three composers, then listen for how a short title is carried from the verse into the refrain. That can bring a separate contribution into view while leaving the voice and production distinctly Wilson’s.

Sources

Gretchen Wilson official website — Gretchen Wilson and Redneck Records, Undated official release feature

Gretchen Wilson Spreads Christmas Cheer With Original Song “J.O.Y.” — Rebecca O’Connor, Country Evolution, November 20, 2026

Gretchen Wilson Spreads “J.O.Y.” — The Chris & Sandy Show, November 20, 2026

New Music this Week – November 23, 2026 — Williamson Source, November 23, 2026

J.O.Y. – Single — Gretchen Wilson via Apple Music, November 20, 2026 release

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