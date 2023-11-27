Gretchen Carlson Net Worth: $20 Million

Net Worth:$20 Million

Salary:$2 Million

Date of Birth:Jun 21, 1966 (57 years old)

Place of Birth:Anoka

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 2 in (1.6 m)

Profession:Journalist, Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Gretchen Carlson’s Net Worth and Salary?

In my extensive analysis over the past several weeks, Gretchen Carlson’s substantial net worth of $20 million, coupled with an annual salary of $2 million, is a testament to her distinguished career in broadcast journalism. Her tenure hosting notable television programs has not only showcased her journalistic prowess but also contributed significantly to her financial standing.

Carlson’s roles in high-profile shows like “The Early Show” on CBS News and “Fox & Friends” on Fox News highlight her ability to connect with a wide audience and handle a range of topics with expertise. Further, her work on “The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson” demonstrates her versatility and depth as a journalist.

These high-profile positions have not only solidified her reputation in the field of broadcast journalism but also played a key role in her financial success. Gretchen Carlson’s journey in the media industry, marked by her presence on major television networks and her ability to engage with diverse viewership, underscores her status as a prominent figure in broadcast journalism and her significant financial achievements.

Early Life

Gretchen Elizabeth Carlson entered the world on June 21, 1966, in Anoka, Minnesota. Her father, Lee Carlson, held the position of President at Main Motor Sales Co., a longstanding family-owned car dealership dating back to 1919. Karen (née Hyllengren), Gretchen’s mother, played dual roles as a homemaker and schoolteacher, eventually taking the reins as the CEO of the family’s car dealership from 2004 to 2019. Raised in the Lutheran faith, Carlson is the second of four siblings.

During her formative years, Carlson showcased prodigious talent as a violinist. She received instruction from renowned teachers at prestigious institutions such as the MacPhail Center For Music in Minneapolis and the Juilliard School of Music in New York. Actively participating in various musical competitions, she also contributed her skills to the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphony between 1980 and 1984. Post-graduation from Anoka High School, Carlson pursued higher education at Stanford University, focusing on organizational behavior, and successfully graduated in 1990. In her youth, she also ventured into pageantry, earning the title of Miss Minnesota in 1988 and subsequently being crowned Miss America 1989 later that year.

Career

Carlson’s entry into the realm of broadcast journalism can be traced back to her notable victory as Miss America, which significantly elevated her public profile. Commencing her career in Richmond, Virginia, she landed her first job at the ABC-affiliated WRIC-TV, where she served as a co-anchor and political commentator. Her professional journey continued as she relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1992, taking on the role of a media commentator at WCPO-TV. Subsequently, she made notable contributions in television stations in Cleveland, Ohio, and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

In the year 2000, Carlson secured her inaugural national television position as a national correspondent. Her career trajectory continued to ascend, and by 2002, she assumed the role of co-anchor on the Saturday edition of “The Early Show” on CBS, alongside Russ Mitchell.

In 2006, Carlson made a pivotal move to Fox News, initially serving as a weekend substitute host on “Fox & Friends.” In September of the same year, she was appointed as the anchor of “Fox & Friends,” where she co-hosted with Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade. Her tenure in this position spanned almost eight years, until 2012 when she walked off the set following offensive comments made by her on-air colleagues regarding women in the workplace. Subsequently, Carlson departed from “Fox & Friends” in 2013 to host her own show, “The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson.” Notably, she tackled numerous issues related to women’s rights, pushing boundaries by becoming the first cable news television anchor in American history to appear on air without makeup. However, in June 2016, she was removed from her show “The Real Story.”

Roger Ailes Settlement & Advocacy

After her termination from Fox News under the leadership of the late Roger Ailes, Carlson initiated legal action, alleging that her dismissal was a consequence of rejecting Ailes’ sexual advances. In the aftermath, she secured a reported $20 million settlement from 21st Century Fox, accompanied by a public apology. This legal battle triggered a cascade of revelations as numerous other women stepped forward, accusing Ailes of sexual harassment. In response to mounting pressure, Ailes ultimately resigned from his position.

Widely acknowledged as a catalyst for the #MeToo movement in 2016, Carlson’s case marked a turning point in addressing sexual harassment issues. Post-lawsuit, Carlson has remained dedicated to combating sexual harassment in the workplace and advocating for women’s rights. Notable initiatives she has been involved in include co-sponsoring the “Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Act” introduced by a bipartisan coalition of legislators in December 2017. Additionally, she collaborated with the nonprofit All In Together to establish the Gretchen Carlson Leadership Initiative, a program delivering advocacy training to underserved women throughout the United States. Carlson is also affiliated with Women Moving Millions, an international collective of women pledging donations of $1 million or more to causes supporting the advancement of women and girls. Furthermore, she has delivered two TED talks, with one specifically addressing the issues of women’s rights and sexual harassment in the workplace.

Other Projects

Apart from her involvement in television and the media, Carlson is recognized as an accomplished author. Her inaugural book, a memoir titled “Getting Real,” made its debut in 2015. The narrative delves into Carlson’s upbringing in Minnesota, her passion for playing the violin, and her participation in the Miss America pageant, among other aspects of her life. Subsequently, Carlson released her second book, “Be Fierce: Stop Harassment And Take Your Power Back,” in 2017. The book primarily explores her encounters (within the confines of the NDA she had previously signed) with workplace sexual harassment, particularly at Fox News. Notably, Carlson opted to contribute the proceeds from “Be Fierce” to the Gift of Courage Fund.

Personal Life and Legacy

Carlson entered matrimony with sports agent Casey Close in October 1997. The couple, parents to two children, currently resides in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The trajectory of Carlson’s career at Fox News, encompassing her internal complaint, subsequent demotion, and the unfolding events, has been dramatized in the Showtime miniseries “The Loudest Voice” (2019). Naomi Watts takes on the role of portraying Carlson in the series. Additionally, the film “Bombshell” (2019) delves into Carlson’s tenure at Fox News, featuring Nicole Kidman as the actress embodying Carlson. The movie specifically highlights the occurrences at Fox News that led to the resignation of Ailes.

Quick Summary

