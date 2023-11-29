Greg Davies Net Worth: $7 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $7 Million

Date of Birth:May 14, 1968 (55 years old)

Place of Birth:St Asaph

Gender:Male

Height:6 ft 8 in (2.04 m)

Profession:Comedian, Actor, Screenwriter

Nationality:United Kingdom

What is Greg Davies’ Net Worth?

Over several months, my research into Greg Davies’ career highlights that his $7 million net worth is a testament to his significant impact in the entertainment industry, particularly in comedy and acting. Born in 1968 in St. Asaph, Denbighshire, Wales, Davies has carved a niche for himself with his unique comedic style and acting prowess.

Davies’ role as Greg in “We Are Klang” and his memorable portrayal of Mr. Gilbert in “The Inbetweeners” from 2008 to 2010 marked his rise in the television landscape. His versatility was further showcased in roles like The Leader in “Schizo Samurai Shitzu” and Jennitta Bishard in “This Is Jinsy.” Perhaps most notably, his character Dan in “Man Down” from 2013 to 2015, and Ken in “Cuckoo” since 2012, have been significant in cementing his reputation as a talented actor and comedian.

Greg Davies’ presence extends beyond regular television roles. His appearances on shows like “Mock the Week,” “Fast and Loose,” and “Would I Lie to You?” as well as his performances on “Live at the Apollo,” demonstrate his broad appeal and comedic talent.

His achievements in the industry are underscored by a British Comedy Award nomination in 2011 and a BAFTA Award nomination in 2013. Greg Davies’ journey in the entertainment world, marked by humor, versatility, and consistent audience engagement, establishes him as a prominent and respected figure in the realms of comedy and acting.

