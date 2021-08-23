Green Lantern Series On HBO Max Is Something Different!

Very little is known about the plot of the upcoming Green Lantern series on HBO Max. Fans are excited though, as Green Lantern hasn’t gotten some love in a while. That probably has something to do with the, generally agreed-upon, terrible Green Lantern film from years ago. Still, the star of the series promises that this isn’t going to be your regular superhero show. That should make fans cautiously optimistic, at least.

Finn Wittrock spoke to Entertainment Weekly not too long ago, and he discussed the upcoming series. That’s where this news comes from. Wittrock claims Green Lantern fans will definitely enjoy the show.

Wittrock told the outlet “It definitely was something that was in my head. “In some ways, it’s almost better. I think it offers a chance to reinvent the whole thing and you’re not going to have… I mean, no offense to the movie. It is what it is, but you’re not going to have people who are dying for the creation of that movie. [The show] can be its own new interpretation.” He went on, “It is really cool how sprawling a storyline it is,” Wittrock added. “It’s pretty epic. It spans time and space and has something for everyone. It’s not your average superhero story… He takes on a lot of this show. He’s a pretty big part of it. I think it’s an interesting way in. It’s not the conventional way in, but I think people might see a side of him they didn’t know was there.” The Guy Gardner actor ended with saying “There’s a lot of story there. I think maybe it was just too much to fit into a movie. We have the time and the space, thanks to HBO, to really explore a lot of it on a big scale. I think it’s going to be a different animal, to be honest.”

Are you excited for the Green Lantern series on HBO Max? Let us know in the comics!