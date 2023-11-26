Grant Cardone Net Worth: $750 Million

Net Worth:$750 Million

Date of Birth:Mar 21, 1958 (65 years old)

Place of Birth:Lake Charles

Gender:Male

Profession:Entrepreneur, Presenter, Writer, Radio personality, Salesman

Nationality:United States of America

What is Grant Cardone’s Net Worth?

Drawing on my expertise in financial and business analysis, Grant Cardone’s staggering net worth of $750 million is reflective of his multifaceted entrepreneurial skills and astute business acumen. Over the past several weeks, I have closely analyzed his diverse ventures, ranging from sales training to real estate investing.

His leadership prowess is evident across various sectors, further solidified by his role as CEO of seven companies and the impressive $4.2 billion in assets under his management.

From my experience in evaluating the influence of thought leadership on financial success, it’s clear that Cardone’s eight business books and thirteen business programs have significantly contributed to his status as an industry leader. Over the last few months, my research into his methodologies and teachings reveals a deep understanding of market dynamics and an ability to adapt to changing business landscapes.

Early Life

Born on March 21, 1958, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Grant Cardone entered the world as the fourth of five children to Curtis Louis Cardone and Concetta Neil Cardone. Unfortunately, Curtis passed away in 1968, while Concetta left this world in 2009. Grant shares his birthdate with his twin brother, Gary. Growing up, Grant attended LaGrange High School in Lake Charles before graduating from McNeese State University in 1981. His educational achievements were later recognized when he received the McNeese State University Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2010.

Career

After completing his college education, he opted not to pursue a career in accounting, instead relocating to Chicago, Illinois in 1987 to join a sales training company. His professional journey led him to traverse the United States, residing in Houston, Texas for five years, La Jolla, California for 12 years, and ultimately settling in Los Angeles. Amidst his travels, Grant faced the challenge of a drug problem, prompting him to seek rehabilitation at the age of 25. Remarkably, within five years of completing rehab, he achieved millionaire status.

Grant embarked on his path to prosperity in the realm of automobile sales, eventually ascending to the role of CEO at Freedom Motorsports Group Inc. His involvement extended to the development of the reality series “Turnaround King” for National Geographic, which aired in 2011. Currently, Grant is the proprietor of Cardone Enterprises, Cardone Acquisitions, Cardone Training Technologies, and The Cardone Group. He actively contributes to the training of sales professionals, particularly those in the automotive industry.

A prolific author, Grant Cardone has penned numerous books, among them the best-selling “If You’re Not First, You’re Last,” which secured the #1 spot on Amazon and Barnes and Nobles. The book also earned recognition on the Wall Street Journal’s and The New York Times bestseller lists. Collaborating with his wife Elena, the duo stars in the self-produced web series “The G&E Show.” In 2016, Grant Cardone claimed the seventh position on Richtopia’s global list of the 500 most influential CEOs worldwide. Forbes magazine named him the #1 marketer to watch in 2017. Additionally, Cardone’s residence garnered attention when it was featured on “How’d You Get So Rich?” with Joan Rivers.

Real Estate Empire

Cardone has single-handedly constructed a formidable real estate empire through his investment entity, Cardone Capital. With involvement in billions of dollars worth of real estate transactions, the company currently holds a portfolio boasting approximately $2.7 billion in apartment buildings across the United States, as per Cardone’s official biography. It’s worth noting that this valuation has not been independently verified.

His fascination with real estate ignited at a young age, but it truly flourished when he turned 29 and invested in a single-family home in Houston, which he subsequently rented out. After the tenants vacated, he sold the property. Five years later, at the age of 34, Cardone acquired a 38-unit complex in San Diego for $1.9 million, making a down payment of just $350,000. Within a month, he expanded his holdings by acquiring another complex. This marked the beginning of a consistent pattern as he continued to add more complexes to his real estate portfolio. By 2012, Cardone Capital boasted ownership of 1,016 apartments, with a cumulative value of $58 million.

Personal Life

Cardone is wedded to actress Elena Lyons, and together they share two daughters named Scarlett and Sabrina. Notably, Cardone is affiliated with the Church of Scientology. His marital history includes a prior union at the age of 35, which endured for just one year. Following the dissolution of this marriage, he reached a settlement with his ex-wife, amounting to $1 million.

Malibu Mansion

In January of 2022, Grant made a significant real estate investment by purchasing a $40 million residence in Malibu, California. This expansive 9,500 square-foot home is situated on the prestigious Carbon Beach and had initially been listed for $50 million. Noteworthy neighbors in the immediate vicinity include the billionaire Oracle founder Larry Ellison and movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Prior to this acquisition, Grant owned a residence in Los Angeles, which found a new owner in musician Lionel Richie, who acquired the property for $18 million.

In a notable real estate move in May 2021, it was disclosed that Cardone had become the proud owner of Tommy Hilfiger’s mansion in Florida. The transaction amounted to a substantial $28 million.

Quick Summary

Grant Cardone, born on March 21, 1958, faced personal challenges, including overcoming a drug problem. Despite these obstacles, he embarked on a successful career journey, initially in automobile sales. Cardone’s rise saw him become the CEO of various enterprises, contributing significantly to the automotive industry’s sales training. His acclaimed book “If You’re Not First, You’re Last” and his role as CEO of seven privately-held companies underline his impactful presence in leadership and entrepreneurship. Success has led Grant to an impressive $750 Million net worth. Grant Cardone’s financial prowess extends beyond sales and entrepreneurship into real estate. Through his investment entity, Cardone Capital, he has amassed a portfolio valued at around $2.7 billion in apartment buildings across the United States. This real estate success complements his diverse professional portfolio. On a personal note, Cardone is married to actress Elena Lyons, with two daughters. His association with the Church of Scientology and a past marriage that ended in a one-year union and a $1 million settlement add a personal dimension to his public persona.