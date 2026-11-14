Grammys Add a Disney Plus Premiere Ceremony as the 2027 Awards Take Shape

The Recording Academy has added another part of Grammy Sunday to Disney+. Its November 13 announcement confirms that the 2027 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream exclusively on the service on February 7, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern, or 1:30 p.m. Central. The afternoon event will take place at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, before the main awards presentation that evening. [1]

The distinction between the two ceremonies matters. The Premiere Ceremony presents many of the awards before the prime-time show begins. The main telecast will come from Crypto.com Arena and air across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu at 7 p.m. Eastern, or 6 p.m. Central. Friday’s announcement therefore expands the day’s viewing plan rather than changing the date of the evening broadcast. [1]

The Hollywood Reporter’s Ethan Millman covered the Disney+ announcement on November 13, including Fulwell Entertainment’s expanded production role. The Recording Academy’s release supplies the official schedule. Neither source establishes a performer lineup for the afternoon show, so the confirmed attraction at this stage is access to the awards themselves. [1][2]

Fulwell will produce both events. Ben Winston, Eric Pankowski and Greg V. Fera are the announced executive producers for the Premiere Ceremony. Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are the executive producers for the evening telecast. Those credits show how the two productions are being organized, while their separate venues and schedules make clear that viewers are following two presentations. [1]

For fans who usually see only a few awards handed out during the evening, an afternoon stream offers a wider view of the recording business. A finished recording contains decisions about writing, arrangement, performance and sound. Watching more of the awards can help connect the familiar artist name on a release with the different kinds of work being recognized. That is an editorial reason to follow the earlier ceremony, rather than a promise about its still-unannounced running order.

The next major date arrives much sooner than February. Nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled for Monday, November 16, at 7:45 a.m. Eastern, or 6:45 a.m. Central. The Academy’s viewing guide directs audiences to Grammy.com and the official Grammys YouTube channel. The guide says the announcement will cover 100 categories. [3]

That breadth gives context to the separate afternoon event. A television viewer may know the large headline categories and still miss many of the awards that define a musician’s professional community. The nominations list is a useful way to start exploring those distinctions: a performance award, a songwriting award and an album award do not necessarily recognize the same contribution. Reading the category name closely makes the eventual result more informative.

The 2027 season also has five new categories, announced in June. They are Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album and Best Latin Song. Their addition was established months before Friday’s streaming news; it is background to the coming awards, not a new November rule change. [4]

The differences among those additions are substantial. The Asian pop category recognizes performances associated with Asian markets and meaningful use of Asian languages. The new R&B category provides a separate place for collaborative and group performances. Traditional pop focuses on a performance style outside contemporary pop forms, while the folk addition recognizes albums. Best Latin Song is a songwriting category for newly written works predominantly in Spanish. [4]

For someone discovering music through the nominations, these distinctions offer practical listening routes. A listener interested in voices can follow performance categories. Someone drawn to the construction of a song can look at writing credits. An album category encourages attention to a longer sequence of tracks. None of those paths requires predicting a winner or treating a nomination as a commercial sales ranking.

The voting calendar explains what happens after Monday. According to the Academy’s official submission guide, first-round voting ran October 12 through October 22. Final-round voting is scheduled for December 10 through January 7. The first stage determines nominees; the later stage determines the winners announced on Grammy night. Those are separate decisions within the same season. [5]

The entry stage is separate again. The Academy’s guide says its online entry window ran July 7 through August 21 and was open to Recording Academy members and registered media companies submitting eligible work. An entry is therefore a step toward consideration, not a nomination in itself. Fans reading campaign materials during awards season should keep that difference in mind. The guide also points entrants to category descriptions, eligibility definitions and the official rulebook. Those materials matter because choosing a suitable category is part of the process before voters ever decide which performances or recordings to recognize. [5]

Eligibility is another source of possible confusion. ABC’s July 16 overview lists the recording eligibility period as August 31, 2025, through August 28, 2026. The ceremony’s 2027 name identifies the year of the awards presentation, rather than a requirement that the recordings themselves arrive in 2027. A recent release can belong to a different awards cycle depending on that calendar. [6]

ABC’s earlier announcement also places the telecast in a longer broadcasting history: the network says February’s ceremony will be its first Grammys broadcast since 1972. The new afternoon Disney+ stream builds on that previously announced arrangement. It does not mean Friday was the first time the Academy disclosed its new television and streaming homes. [6]

There is a useful production question to watch as further details arrive. An afternoon ceremony has to give many categories their moment while keeping a live presentation moving. The main telecast has its own pacing demands. Fulwell’s responsibility for both provides a clear organizational link, but the experience of watching each will depend on the finished programs. No performance, tribute or presenter should be assumed from the production credits alone.

For now, the confirmed calendar gives fans three clear appointments: Monday’s nominations, the February 7 afternoon Premiere Ceremony and that evening’s main show. The November announcement makes the afternoon portion easier to locate within that plan. It also gives viewers time to explore the nominees and their credits before awards day, so the recognition on screen connects with music they have actually heard.

References and reporting credits

[1] The 2027 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony To Stream Live Exclusively On Disney+ Sunday Feb 7 2027 — John Ochoa, Recording Academy. November 13, 2026.

[2] Grammys to Air 2027 Premiere Ceremony on Disney+ — Ethan Millman, The Hollywood Reporter. November 13, 2026.

[3] How To Watch The 69th Grammy Awards Nominations — Hannah Pietropaolo, Recording Academy. October 16, 2026; updated November 6, 2026.

[4] Five New Categories And Rule Updates Take Effect For 2027 Grammys — John Ochoa, Recording Academy. June 16, 2026.

[5] How To Submit Your Music For The 2027 Grammys — John Ochoa, Recording Academy. July 6, 2026; updated July 21, 2026.

[6] The Grammy Awards 2027 Will Air on ABC and Stream on Disney+ and Hulu — Jim Donnelly, ABC Updates. July 16, 2026.